GamecockCentral.com

Stokes had to come back for his final season at South Carolina, and changed the way he approached baseball en route to, like most of the seniors, a career year.

After a hot start to his junior season, he’d hit a wall and finish hitting just .224 and a rough back stretch of the season culminated in going undrafted in the MLB Draft.

Madison Stokes knew something was going to have to change this year.

“I think it’s our preparation and maybe just my diet and the small things have helped me,” Stokes said. “It’s the small things that are going to help me have a better season, a more consistent season.”

He started to eat healthier—a change Stokes said was easy committing to knowing it would help him in the future. There’s still a weakness sometimes for a late-night, sweet-tooth craving but for the most part Stokes has stuck to slimming down and getting stronger.

Along with his body transformation, he’s fully embraced head coach Mark Kingston and recruiting coordinator Mike Current’s analytic-driven hitting approach that puts an added importance on extra base hits.

It’s worked.

Despite being hampered by a hamstring injury that’s put him in and out of the lineup at times, he’s still putting up the best numbers of his career heading into the postseason.

He’s hitting a career-best .333 in 38 games (37 starts) with nine home runs, five more than his last three years combined.

Stokes is also slugging .587 with his previous career high coming his sophomore year when he topped out at .382.

“Why did that happen? Because he’s worked extremely hard, he’s been coachable,” Kingston said. “You get better and you make those kinds of strides because you work hard at it.”

For Stokes, he and the Gamecocks will take the field at Founders Park for the final time Tuesday with a home game against USC Upstate.

It comes on the heels of an emotional series victory over Missouri where the Gamecocks won the series on a walk-off homer Sunday.

Powered primarily by the senior class, the Gamecocks have won their last four SEC series, a feat last accomplished in 2012.

This year’s team is different than all the other teams Stokes has played on, and he’s excited to see what the next few weeks hold after looking dead to rights at 6-9 halfway through league play.

“We could have easily folded,” Stokes said. “We could have easily laid our gloves down and accepted the fact that we were going to have a losing season. But instead we fought back and we’re showing everybody what we’re made of.”