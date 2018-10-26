Outside of the team's tip-off event, it'll give fans the first real chance to see what this year's version of South Carolina's basketball team will look like, so GamecockCentral dissected a few things to look for Friday night.

The hoops schedule gets underway with the Gamecocks hosting Augusta College in an exhibition at 6 p.m.

Point guard play

Frank Martin has said numerous times the team's point guard play was inconsistent at times last year with an injury to Kory Holden, Hassani Gravett still learning the position and graduate transfer Wes Myers adjusting to the system.

Point guard play was the biggest need the Gamecocks addressed this offseason, bringing in three players in the 2018 class that can run the point. Georgetown transfer Tre Campbell is expected to be the starter with TJ Moss and AJ Lawson able to run the offense as well.

Friday's exhibition will be the first official game for all three in a South Carolina uniform and will give fans, and the coaches, a sense of what to expect in the backcourt this year.

Starter at shooting guard

With almost all four of the starting spots locked up, the shooting guard spot seems to be the one with the most debate. The likely favorite is Gravett, who has been playing off the ball this preseason in a more comfortable role, but has some competition.



AJ Lawson, who comes in as a four-star prospect and rankings-wise the biggest signing of the class, has the talent to play in the backcourt but is still young.

Friday will give a pretty good tell of where the coaching staff is leaning for that spot with Gravett the probable option there.

Which freshmen are first off the bench?

Martin has been incredibly complimentary of this year's freshmen class, more than in previous years. He said that this is the most talented crop "top to bottom" he's brought to Columbia in seven seasons.

The question now is which guys will see the majority of playing time. Moss was brought in to run the point and Lawson's more of a do-it-all guard. There's also physical scoring threat Jermaine Cousinard and big man Alanzo Frink and freak athlete Keyshawn Bryant.



Almost all will play Friday, outside Frink who's battling a knee injury, but it'll be interesting to see which guys the coaches want in the game first and the combinations the coaches play together.

Where will the points come from?

South Carolina will be without graduate transfer Frank Booker this season, who's playing now in France. Booker averaged a little less than 13 points a game and had 18.1 percent of the team's offense last year including hitting 35.4 percent of the team's threes with 85.

It's a lot of production to replace so seeing how the Gamecocks go about divvying up those shots. Justin Minaya and Felipe Haase have devoted a lot of their time in the offseason to refining their long-range shots and could be guys that pick up some of that slack.

Projected starting lineup

G, Tre Campbell

G, Hassani Gravett

F, Justin Minaya

F, Chris Silva

C, Maik Kotsar