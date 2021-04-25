Before the spring game starts though on SEC Network Plus, here are a few things to look for as the Gamecocks finish up spring ball.

The Gamecocks have their annual Garnet and Black Spring Game starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, marking the end of spring ball and giving fans the initial taste of what to expect under the Beamer era.

What will the quarterback rotation look like?

All eyes naturally will be on the Gamecock passers for the spring game and it will be interesting to see what the three scholarship players look like in the reps they get in the game.

The big name is obviously incumbent starter Luke Doty and to see how he's progressed from the end of his first season to now and how he grasps the newly-installed offense from Marcus Satterfield. This is also the first chance to see his competitors for the starting job in transfer Jason Brown and freshman Colten Gauthier.

See how they operate in the offense will be something to watch to evaluate what the Gamecocks will have to work with at the position.

Explosive play watch

Shane Beamer hasn't been shy about saying how he wants more from the Gamecocks' downfield passing attack. Explosive plays are vital in college football today and it's hard to win without producing chunk plays offensively and limiting those defensively.

Seeing how the Gamecocks take shots and execute on deep passes—plus seeing how receivers rack up yards after catch will be something to pay close attention to, plus how the defense plays those will be a big piece of the spring game.

What will the offense show?

Offensive game plans in spring games are vanilla by design, but what oddities and parts of his scheme will Marcus Satterfield show in the run and pass games while still playing his cards close to the vest.

He'll have to show something to get fans excited and give a glimpse of exactly what the Gamecocks offense will look like this season, but what exactly will the offense look like from a scheme perspective and how will South Carolina execute?

Who takes the first reps in the defensive backfield

The defensive backfield is still incredibly thin with guys banged up and parts of the 2021 class still set to enroll this summer, so what will the first team look like and who will be the nickel back in Clayton White's new 4-2-5 defensive scheme?

The Gamecocks have a couple of returners—Cam Smith, RJ Roderick, Jaylan Foster and Jaylin Dickerson—but the majority of the group is young or inexperienced backs are green or new to South Carolina this spring.

The first team backs will give a good indication first of who's healthy and second of which players are standing out to defensive back coach Torrian Gray.

Will the energy be different in the spring game?

Players spent the entire spring discussing just the different vibe and energy in the building under Beamer, but what specifically does that look like on the field?