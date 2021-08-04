Stuart Lake leaving South Carolina baseball program
Stuart Lake is leaving South Carolina's baseball program, posting a goodbye message on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
Lake has spent the last five years with the program serving as the team's camp coordinator and later as the team's hitting coach.
He was a key piece of the staff during South Carolina's run in the early 2000s, serving on Ray Tanner's staff, and has spent time at Ole Miss, College of Charleston and as the head coach at Charleston Southern as well.