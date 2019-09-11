SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

South Carolina already has one Sumter Gamecock committed to the program for the class of 2020 and is looking to add another from the class of 2021.

Defensive end Justus Boone became the lone in-state prospect with an offer from the Gamecocks when South Carolina offered a couple of weeks ago.

"It was real big-time; I didn't even expect it, really," Boone said. "It was really a surprise and I felt real good about it. I talked to the outside linebackers coach, Coach Mike Peterson, and he was telling me that he likes how I went hard and I keep on moving my feet and go hard on every play, just stuff like that."