For the first time since 2012, South Carolina will not be represented in the Super Bowl. Chris Lammons was a member of the Chiefs three weeks ago but was cut to make room for players returning from injury. He was then claimed off waivers before the Chiefs could resign him to their practice squad. 29 former Gamecocks have played, or been members of a participating team's roster, in the Super Bowl, 19 have been Super Bowl winners. This total does not include practice squad players, so if you don't see Na'shan Goddard (practice squad member of the Giants for Super Bowl XLII and the Saints for XLIV) or Chris Lammons (inactive for the Chiefs for LV) on this list, it's because they are inactive or on the practice squad the week of the big game. The list below only includes players that were active or on the injured reserve for their teams during the Super Bowl. South Carolina has been represented in 32 of the 57 Super Bowls. The following Gamecocks have played or been on an active roster of a Super Bowl team.

The 1970s Super Bowls IV thru XIV

The first three Super Bowls would be played without any Gamecocks. The fourth edition would see Carolina's first former player on a roster, an individual who's teams appeared in more Super Bowls, (as a player), than any other member of the Garnet and Black, Bobby Bryant. Unfortunately Bryant was injured towards the end of the Vikings 1969-1970 campaign was not able to suit up. A little more on Bryant before moving on. As the starting cornerback of the famed Purple People Eater defense, Bryant was a member of four Super Bowl teams with the Minnesota Vikings. (All would be losses as the Vikings still have never won the big game). The Macon native was a member of the Vikings 40th Anniversary team, has been named a top 50 All-time Viking, was a two-time Pro Bowl selection, and was second team All-Pro in 1969, (he had eight interceptions in ten games that season), and he looks like he could possibly be the estranged father of Minnesota native Ravishing Rick Rude. Bryant intercepted 51 passes in his 13-year career. He moved back to Columbia after retiring and is going strong at age 79.

Super Bowls V and VI One of the most prosperous NFL careers of any former Gamecock was that of Dan Reeves. Reeves played in Super Bowls V and VI and coached two different franchises to a total of Super Bowl appearances. Sadly, his only ring came from his second attempt as a player with the Dallas Cowboys in the final season of his career. In Super Bowl V, Reeves a running back, would be the Cowboys leading receiver with five catches for 46 yards in a losing effort. The Rome, Georgia, native became the first Gamecock to win a Super Bowl when the Tom Landry's Cowboys beat Mike Shula's Dolphins 24-3 in 1972. (1971 season). Reeves was the Cowboys' third-string running back at this point in his career. He rushed for seven yards on one carry. Super Bowls VIII, IX, and XI Back to Bobby Bryant. The Vikings would fall three more times in the 70s. The Vikings would fall to Dolphins in 1974. Bryant had four tackles in that loss. In 1975, the Vikings became the Steel Curtain Pittsburgh Steelers first of four Super Bowl victims. Bryant was injured for nearly all of the 74-75 season and did not play in the Super Bowl. Bryant rebounded with two consecutive Pro Bowl seasons, the second of which was a Super Bowl season that ended with a loss to John Madden's Oakland Raiders. Bryant would record seven tackles in Super Bowl XI. Super Bowls XII and XIII Our third Gamecock of the 1970s to appear in a Super Bowl was tight end Jay Saldi. The White Plains, New York, native had only 15 catches for the Gamecocks and was undrafted in 1976. He ended up playing 112 games in the NFL for the Cowboys and Bears, most notably catching Roger Staubach's last career touchdown pass in 1979. Saldi broke his arm in the preseason and missed the Cowboys Super Bowl XXII winning season on the IR. The following season Saldi played primarily special teams and did not record a stat in the Super Bowl XIII loss to the Steelers. On the other side of the field was guard Steve Courson. The Gettysburg, PA, native was drafted in the 5th round by the Steelers in 1977. Courson ended up having a tragic life story. He was outspoken about steroid abuse both is own career and running rampant in the NFL in the late 70s and early 80s. He would ultimately be blackballed by the league. He died at the age of 50 when a tree he was cutting fell on top of him. Witnesses stated that he died pushing his Black Labrador out of the path of the falling tree. Courson's wife would later commit suicide. Courson did not start but did appear in both of the Steelers' back-to-back Super Bowl wins. He is the only Gamecock to play for multiple Super Bowl winning teams.

The 1980s Super Bowls XV thru XXIV

Super Bowls XV and XIX The 1980-1981 season would see the first Gamecocks specialist play on the final Sunday of the season. Max Runager had three punts for an average of 36.7 yards in a losing effort with the Philadelphia Eagles. The averaged was lowed by a 31-yard punt that pinned the victorious Raiders inside their own 15. Runager would appear in Super Bowl XIX this time on the Joe Montana led San Francisco 49ers. Runager would also punt three times for an average of 32.7 yards in Super Bowl XIX, with a punt inside the opposing Dolphins' 15 yard line while capturing his only Super Bowl championship. The Orangeburg native died at the age of 61 due to complications from a blood clot. Chris Norman is the second former Gamecock punter to appear on a Super Bowl roster. It appears he was beaten out for the Denver Broncos starting punter position in 1986 and did not appear in Denver's loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XIX. Norman would have been benched by Denver coach Dan Reeves. Super Bowl XXII There is a reason Joe Gibbs is a three-time Super Bowl winning coach. In Super Bowl XII, Gibbs benched Redskins' leading rusher George Rogers. To be fair, this was the last season of Rogers career and he was not the same back he was earlier in the 1980s. Gibbs went with reserve Timmy Smith who responded with 204 yards on the ground, still the Super Bowl single-game record. Big George rode off into the sunset with a Super Bowl recorded 17 yards rushing on five carriers. Super Bowl XXIII Ira Hillary became the first of many Gamecock receivers to make a Super Bowl. His Bengals would lose to San Francisco with Hillary recording one catch for 17 yards. The Edgefield native had 27 catches for 303 and two touchdowns in his career.

The 1990s Super Bowls XXIV thru XXXIII

Super Bowl XXVI The team formerly known as the Redskins dominated the lines of scrimmage and forced their Super Bowl XXVI opponent Buffalo Bills to get one-dimensional. Waiting over the deep middle was former Gamecock Brad Edwards, Washington's starting free safety. Edwards would turn in the first two turnovers in Gamecock Super Bowl history, he added 4 tackles and a then Super Bowl record five passes defended. Edwards picked off Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly twice leading Washington to their third, and final, Super Bowl win. Edwards played 10 seasons in the NFL and is currently the CEO of the NFL Alumni Association.

Super Bowl XXXI and XXXII Greenwood native Robert Brooks had a productive eight-year NFL career with 32 touchdowns and over 4,200 yards receiving. He suffered a torn ACL in week 7 of the 1996 season and was forced to the watch the Packers’ XXXI victory from the IR. Brooks could never quite recover from the knee injury. The next season in the Packers Super Bowl XXXII upset loss to the John Elway Denver Broncos, Brooke caught three balls for 16 yards and had one carry for five yards. Enjoy Brooks’ 1988 catch against Georgia one more time below.

Super Bowl XXXIII Former Goose Creek and South Carolina standout running back Harold Green also played his final game in the Super Bowl. His Falcons were steamrolled by the Denver Broncos. Green was targeted one time out of the backfield and did not get a carry. Green had some good seasons for Cincinnati earlier in his career and was named to the Pro Bowl in 1992.

The 2000s Super Bowls XXXIV thru XLIII

Super Bowl XXXVIII Terry Cousin played for seven teams over his 12-year NFL career. The former Gamecock DB played for the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII. The Panthers would come up short in one of the more exciting Super Bowls of all-time. Cousin had seven total tackles off the bench and on special teams in the loss. Super Bowl XXXIX Another great Carolina DB would fall to New England the following season. Two-sport athlete Sheldon Brown had an excellent NFL career with 602 tackles, 26 interceptions, and six defensive touchdowns. The Lancaster native recorded two tackles in his only Super Bowl appearance. Brown is probably best remembered for when reminded Reggie Bush who the real USC is. Super Bowl XL All-time Gamecock favorite Duce Staley won his only Super Bowl while as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Duce spent most of the 2005-2006 injured as he was near the end of a nice career. Staley did not appear in Super Bowl XL but he did finally get his Super Bowl ring. Staley had 34 touchdowns and over 5,700 yards in his 10-year NFL career. Watch Kirby Smart try to tackle him below.

Super Bowl XLI Cross native and former Gamecock linebacker Rod Wilson was drafted in the seventh round by the Chicago Bears. He got to play in a Super Bowl in his rookie season playing special teams in the Bears' loss to Peyton Manning's Colts. Wilson did not record a stat. He recorded 41 tackles in his five year career. Wilson will be the sidelines Sunday night as he is currently a defensive assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs. Super Bowl XLII A1-Anthony Wright had the most successful NFL career of any former Gamecock quarterback. He played eight season for four different teams. While he didn't get on the field, Wright was a backup to Eli Manning and witnessed the Giants upset win over the then 18-0 Patriots and Super Bowl XLII. A1 would play in 31 NFL games and throw 20 touchdowns. I'd like to see A1 return to Columbia and be the celebrity Game-Cock chant starter soon. He was sorely misused during his time in Columbia.