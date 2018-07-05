GamecockCentral.com

Josiah Sightler's professional career will have to wait.

The Swansea (S.C.) High standout announced on July 4 that he's headed to South Carolina to play baseball this fall rather than starting his career with the Cincinnati Reds, who drafted him in the 12th round of this year's MLB Draft.

"This was definitely one of the toughest decisions I've had to make, but I know I'm making the decision that's best for me, not only for today, but 20 years from now too," Sighler said in a Twitter post. "I would like to thank the Cincinnati Reds for drafting me, and believing in me, I'm very grateful for the opportunity they presented me! But I feel that it is in my best interests that I honor my commitment to the University of South Carolina and work towards my degree."

A lefty with a 6-foot-4, 205-pound frame, Sightler could play any number of positions at South Carolina. He originally committed as a pitcher, but wasn't able to pitch this season due to a shoulder injury.

Also a first basemen or possible corner outfielder, Sightler reportedly hit .422 with seven homers and 26 RBIs as a senior this season.