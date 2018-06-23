GamecockCentral.com

That’s when former Gamecock great DJ Swearinger busted into the gym and sprinted up to greet a group of about 50 children from the Boys & Girls Club before his Second Annual Celebrity Basketball game.

There was a murmur at Benedict’s HRC Arena. The crowd buzzed as music blasted around the facility with the anticipated arrival of Friday’s guest of honor.

“Any time you give back you want to see smiles on these people’s faces and give back to the kids and being a positive role model for them,” he said, flashing a smile.

Swearinger, who currently plays for the Washington Redskins, has put on the event the last two years with proceeds going to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands.

The event centers on a celebrity basketball game consisting of former Gamecock players and a few of Swearinger’s Redskin teammates.

It also features a few Gamecocks currently playing professionally who get to comet back to support a good cause and relive some of the program’s glory days.

“I’m very proud. I’m glad to see a lot of these boys come back,” said Mike Davis, a former USC running back and current Seattle Seahawk. “We always talk about the things we did when we were here. It’s a great reunion for us.”

Current Gamecock defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson was in attendance along with former South Carolina defensive back and almost 10-year NFL veteran Dunta Robinson.

Deebo Samuel, Bryan Edwards and Keir Thomas also came to take in the game and support the cause as well.

Even some recent USC graduates were able to participate in the basketball game, like Chris Lammons who just finished up his senior season and a rookie training camp with the Atlanta Falcons.

“It means a lot to me because DJ is like a bigger brother to me,” Lammons said, “and anything he’s doing I want to be a part of.”

This event always brings back the stars it seems like, with players cutting up on the benches and able to enjoy their time back in Columbia where they made plenty of memories on the field as Gamecocks.

“It feels like old times, being around my old fellow teammates and seeing my dogs,” Victor Hampton said. “It’s going to be a good time.”

Former Gamecocks to participate (Current NFL team)

Black team

DJ Swearinger (Washington Redskins)

Melvin Ingram (Los Angeles Chargers)

Antonio Allen

Akeem Auguste

Tori Gurley

Brandon Wilds (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders)

Terrence Campbell

Garnet team

Pharoh Cooper (Los Angeles Rams)

Jerell Adams (New York Giants)

Devin Taylor

Mike Davis (Seattle Seahawks)

Weslye Saunders

Chris Lammons (Atlanta Falcons)

Victor Hampton

Rory “Busta” Anderson