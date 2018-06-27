GamecockCentral.com

It was one of the biggest games in program history, a 35-21 win over then No. 1 Alabama, and sparked a four-year run of some of the school’s best defensive units that the Gamecocks are trying to get back to now.

DJ Swearinger remembers the exact game where he and the Gamecock defense he helped lead became, as he called it, the “Good Squad.”

“As a defense we wanted to take whatever. We weren’t scared of nobody,” Swearinger said. “When we were in school Alabama was the hot team and we didn’t want to be the team that they beat around. We called ourselves the goon squad and since the Alabama game we took over.”

Also see: Five storylines to pay attention to heading into the Five-Star Challenge

Swearinger anchored that 2010 defense along with four other players that went on to have lengthy pro careers: Melvin Ingram, Stephon Gilmore, DeVonte Holloman and Devin Taylor.

That defense started the Goon Squad and each team’s passed it down to the next with a new leader. First it was Swearinger, then Jadeveon Clowney before Skai Moore during his time at South Carolina.

Now the moniker has to be taken over by someone on this year’s defense as Swearinger hopes to see his alma mater back to “DB U.”

“We got a lot of guys in the league. We’re going to try to continue to do that,” he said. “We’re trying to get back to DBU.”

Also see: New point guard target 'impressed' after USC visit

The label of DB U is a contentious one with plenty of schools claiming to be the program that sends the best defensive backs to the NFL.

The Gamecocks have had 13 defensive backs drafted since 2000 with six currently still in the league. As of September 2016, the state of South Carolina had produced 48 total players on NFL rosters.

“A lot of guys don’t know we have a lot of guys in the league from the state and from the school itself,” Swearinger said.

Also see: Latest recruiting scoop on Keveon Mullins

One of the ways South Carolina’s going to try and get back to that reputation it got during Swearinger’s time is with current defensive corner and defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson.

Robinson’s manned the Gamecock defense the last two seasons and the Gamecock secondary has picked up 19 interceptions over that time. Robinson, who goes by T-Rob, has also made an impression on former players as well.

“T-Rob, he’s one of us,” Victor Hampton said. “He’s a down to earth guy. He wants to see you succeed, wants to see you win but at the same time he ain’t going to take no crap. That’s what you want in a defensive coach.”