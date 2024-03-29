Who: #1 South Carolina (33-0) vs #4 seed Indiana (26-5). Albany, NY. Time/TV: 5:00 on ESPN. Actual tip might be delayed depending on how long the Notre Dame/Oregon State runs. Line: SC -15.5. Total 143.5 History: Carolina leads the series 3-2 but the Hoosiers have won the last two meetings and are 1-0 against the Gamecocks under Dawn Staley. Carolina is playing in its 11th NCAA Sweet 16 game under Dawn Staley, including 10 straight, South Carolina is 6-4 in those regional semifinal games with three of the wins coming in the last three years. Last Meeting: November 28, 2019, in St. Thomas. Indiana won 71-57 in one of the worst losses the Gamecocks have suffered over the last five years. This would end up being the only blemish on the 2019-2020 season for the consensus #1 ranked team. No current members of Dawn Staley's roster were around for that game. The Gamecocks shot 10% from three going 2-for-19. IU outscored Carolina 24-6 in the final quarter.

Scouting the Hoosiers

Indiana shoots the three ball very well. The Gamecocks and Hoosiers rank second and third nationally in 3-point shooting, however, on defense Carolina ranks eighth in three-point defense. Indiana is 180th. If the Hoosiers emphasize three-point defense, Mackenzie Holmes is going to have to guard Cardoso or the much quicker Watkins one-on-one. If Holmes gets any type of foul trouble, this game is over. The first thing I noticed about Indiana during their game with Oklahoma was that they are not an athletic team. Indiana is very deliberate and executes their offensive gameplan at a high level. Indiana coach Teri Moren is a fantastic X's and O's coach. They need to be as they don't have much speed. Indiana also can't matchup with Carolina in size. The Hoosiers don’t have a player taller than 6-3, while the Gamecocks have three players listed as 6-3 or taller, with Cardoso towering over everyone at 6'7. South Carolina is third in the nation in rebounding margin at +12.5 per game. Indiana is just 89th at +3.5. Indiana doesn't really have a traditional center on their roster. Mackenzie Holmes is Indiana's best player. She is the reason why their 3-point percentages are what they are and she has only made two all season. Holmes is 6'3 and plays more a like a 3 than a traditional post player. Sania Feagin summed up why Holmes is dangerous, ""I see that. (when asked about the comparison to Utah's Alissa Pilli) She has some excellent footwork. Her footwork is amazing, and you expect the unexpected with anybody. She plays very hard." Indiana's best three-point shooters are Sara Scalia, Sydney Parrish, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Yarden Garzon. All of them are shooting over 39%. The Hoosiers are going to need that foursome to stay hot if they have a shot to win today. Final notes on Indiana. They have a veteran team with five seniors, four of whom are starters. They have a solid NET rating of 14. The Hoosiers are not same team outside of Bloomington. They were 9-5 away from their home court this season with a 32-point loss at Stanford, at 27-point loss at Iowa, a 20-point loss at Illinois, and a 13-point loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament.

Gamecock News and Notes

This postseason (SEC and NCAA Tournaments), eight different Gamecocks have at least one start and nine average at least 18.0 minutes per game. South Carolina’s bench is second in the nation with 34.1 points per game. In the NCAA Tournament, that number rises to 47.0 as the team’s top two scorers come off the bench – MiLaysia Fulwiley (18.5 ppg) and Chloe Kitts (16.5 ppg). In the NCAA Tournament, the Gamecock defense, which already led the nation in field goal percentage allowed and ranked 25th in points allowed, has held its opponents to 26.0 percent shooting and 40.0 points per game. The effort has moved the Gamecocks to 11th in points allowed per game (55.4) on the season. "I just think we're playing our best basketball," Staley said. "I questioned it going into the SEC tournament and then during the SEC tournament. We weren't clicking on both sides of the basketball.

Prediction: