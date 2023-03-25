Who: #1 South Carolina 34-0 vs. #14 UCLA 27-9. Greenville, SC. Time/TV: 2:00 on ESPN Line: SC -16.5. Total: 127.5 History: Gamecocks lead 4-0, (the first ever meeting appears to have been vacated by the Gamecocks, but on the court UCLA has never beaten Carolina), with three wins coming in the Dawn Staley era. This is the first time that these two school will meet in the NCAA Tournament. Last Meeting: South Carolina defeated UCLA on November 29, 2022, in Columbia by a score of 73-64. That game was tied with 6:47 remaining in the fourth quarter before the Gamecocks scored 15 points in the final 3:30 to finally pull away. The Gamecocks were paltry 1-14 from behind the arc. Aliyah Boston posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Kamilla Cardoso just missed one with 16 points and nine boards. Despite a size disadvantage, UCLA grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and star guard Charisma Osborne got the foul line at all converting on 10 of 11 attempts.

How UCLA Got Here

The 4th-seeded Bruins rolled through Sacramento State 67-45 and then had a roller coaster 82-73 win over Oklahoma. UCLA led by as many as 18 points, but trailed by four later in the third quarter before Osborne took the game over scoring a career-high 36 points. The Bruins were home for both games.

Scouting UCLA

Alan Cole already broke down the first meeting so our readers have a pretty good idea of what to see from the Bruins on Saturday. Dawn Staley clearly thought highly of UCLA. "When I was going through the line after the game [in South Carolina], [Dawn Staley] says, 'We will meet again,'" Cori Close UCLA Women's Head Basketball Coach recalls from the Bruins' November matchup. "I would have rather it been in the Final Four, but […] our players have a great amount of confidence. Because of the way that they competed. [South Carolina is] better, we're better. They are a tremendous team. They're undefeated for a reason. They're really, really talented. But we're really talented too and we're growing in our confidence. The thing I love about this team is that they really -- I think I mentioned this before, they're really good learners. So, I didn't know if we would meet 'em again, but I definitely wanted to learn some important lessons from that so we would be ready if we got the opportunity." UCLA's guards can get the basket and convert, or draw fouls. The quicker guards can give South Carolina some trouble at time. Osborne and star freshman Kiki Rice are the only two Bruins averaging in double figures at 15.9 and 11.9 points per game respectively. As team the Bruins rebound the ball well, their 14.9 offensive boards per game ranked first in the Pac-12. They free throws at a 77.5% clip. The Bruins are not a proficient team from long range, shooting only 30.6. UCLA's best pure shooter is 6'4 forward Emily Bessior.

Our Thoughts on the Matchup

UCLA is an average defensive team. They allowed 61.8 points per game, good enough for only 104th nationally. South Carolina only gives up 50.6 points per game. Carolina has the ability to completely clamp down good offenses for extended periods. In rematches this season, the Gamecocks have defeated their opponents by 18, (Kentucky), 35, (Auburn), 10, (Georgia), 27, (Arkansas), and 16, (Tennessee). None of those games were in doubt in the second half. We aren't buying that UCLA gained any advantage from seeing the Gamecocks previously back in November. Keep in mind that Raven Johnson was returning from an injury and played four minutes in that November meeting. The Johnson that the Bruins will see Saturday will push the pace in way that Carolina didn't do in their first matchup. South Carolina is 12-1 in Greenville under Staley winning four of its' seven SEC Tournament titles in the Upstate of South Carolina. Once it was announced that the Gamecocks would be playing on Saturday, additional seating was opened in the upper deck of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, (it's still the Bi-Lo Center to me). Those seats aren't getting filed with people wearing powder blue. The winner of the preceding Maryland/Notre Dame game's fan base will likely stick around pull for the upset, but this crowd is likely going to be between 10-12k and 80% Gamecock. South Carolina is in the Sweet 16 for the ninth-straight season, the second-longest active streak in the nation (UConn, 29)

Prediction: Carolina 77-61.