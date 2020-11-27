The sudden departure of one of the two forwards in the Gamecocks’ 2020 class meant Martin wanted to bring another big in the 2021 class and Chuck Martin piped up and said, ‘You know Ta’Quan de-committed from Penn State.’

Patrick Iriel just made his decision to withdraw from school and leave the South Carolina men’s basketball team when Frank Martin picked up the phone and called his staff.

“I said, ‘We got to pick up the phone and call. Cause I liked him a lot,’” Frank Martin said. We did. It was a pretty seamless transition to go from his de-commitment to us being an option for him right away because of the connection as people.”

That line kick started a three-week period that started with Ta’Quan Woodley backing off his pledge to Penn State and committing to South Carolina Nov. 14.

Woodley committed and signed to South Carolina over schools in his top five including St. Joe’s, Temple, Georgia and St. John’s.

The 6-foot-8 power forward is considered a three-star prospect and the No. 49 overall big man in the class.

“He can really move his feet for a big ole guy. He’s 6-foot-8, 240 pounds. He can really move his feet. People drag him into a ball screen and he can get out there and defend it and not be a liability defensively,” Martin said. “He can really rebound the basketball. I think Ta’Quan can be really, really good. I was a huge fan of his when we were recruiting him. We connect as people, too, which is the part I get excited about.”

What Martin really likes about Woodley, outside of his obvious talent, is his personality and demeanor on the court.

He even compared the big man to one of the better forwards at South Carolina in recent memory.

“He’s a really talented, big ole strong dude with great hands and great feel on how to play. I mean, he has some of that Michael Carrera nastiness to him. He plays differently than Michael but has the same loyalty,” Martin said. “You remember the passion and loyalty Mike showed to that uniform every time he took the court, that’s who this kid is. He’s going to fit in a great way with our guys and the guys we have in place.”

The Gamecocks have two other signees in the class—three-star guards Devin Carter and Jacobi Wright—who inked their NLIs during the early signing period.

They also have another commitment in Carlous Williams, who will sign in April.

“If you go back three years, you’re starting to see we’re recruiting guys who actually fit. Not only can they play but they fit us too as people,” Martin said. “That’s why you haven’t seen the defections that maybe you saw over a three-year period for different reasons leading into the final four. I think we’ve done a better job recruiting people who fit us and not just talent-wise.”