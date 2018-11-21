Tale of the tape: South Carolina football vs. Chattanooga
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALLThe weekly 'Tale of the tape' is your in-depth look at the most recent South Carolina Gamecocks football game with insights, notes and stats you won't find anywhere...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news