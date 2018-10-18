** The story of this ball game is relatively simple: Unforced errors from South Carolina - an interception, a fumble, five drops and a dropped interception - kept the Gamecocks from winning the game while Texas A&M penalties and an inability to score touchdowns in the red zone kept the game closer than it could have been otherwise.

** South Carolina's two best runs of the game came on back to back run plays from Ty'Son Williams in the first quarter. The first came on an outside run to the left with center Donell Stanley and left guard Zack Bailey pulling as blockers. Williams made a nice cut to find the hole and then got north and south with great blocks from Shi Smith and Deebo Samuel as well.

Carolina used tempo and got back to the line in a hurry, snapping the ball with 28 seconds on the play clock, and ran a counter play with Bailey and H-back Jacob August pulling to the right side this time. Josh Vann also got enough of his defender on the outside to allow a 27-yard gain.

As impressive as those plays were, they also accounted for 41 of Carolina's 76 rushing yards on the day.

** Often close football games come down to just a handful of plays and usually the losing team can look back on several near misses and see why they fell short. I counted six key misses in the game for South Carolina that went against them and likely were the difference in winning or losing.

Jake Bentley interception in the end zone

The score is still 0-0 with 3:15 to play in the 1st quarter. Carolina is driving with momentum but facing a 3rd and goal. Carolina is in a spread formation with Vann the lone receiver to the right and he's being shadowed by 1-on-1 man coverage. The idea, a fade route versus man coverage, isn't bad, but the ball is underthrown and appears to be aimed rather than just thrown and needs to be to the back pylon to give Vann a chance to run under it.

Potential impact - Carolina has a near sure 3 points on its hands and what would have been its only lead of the game. A&M seizes momentum and marches down for its first field goal of the game.



Deebo Samuel near miss on deep ball

Texas A&M now has a 3-0 lead and Carolina has the ball on its own 25 with :31 left in the first quarter. Carolina has a double move called to Samuel on a pump and go against 1-on-1 coverage. It's a perfect play call and Bentley puts the ball high up in the air where Samuel can run under it. The ball drops down over Samuel's right shoulder, which is getting slightly tugged by the A&M defender, then goes between Samuel's hands. It's not technically a drop but it's a huge missed opportunity and a play we've seen Samuel make before.

Potential impact - Even if Samuel is tackled immediately, Carolina would have the ball with a first down around the A&M 25-yard-line - a 50-yard swing. Instead the Gamecocks go three and out.

Bryan Edwards fumble

The Carolina defense has just forced a three and out and the offense is about to get the ball back with around 12:00 left in the first half. It's still 3-0 A&M. Edwards catches the punt around his own 28 and breaks the initial low tackle attempt before finding room on the edge. He breaks another tackle attempt at his legs before losing the football around the A&M 40.

Potential impact - A&M eventually misses a field goal on the ensuing drive so there weren't direct points, but it put the Carolina defense back on the field which was a trend in the game. And more importantly took away an opportunity for the Carolina offense to have the ball at the A&M 40-yard-line, down just three points.

Edwards drop

Carolina has the ball first and 10 on its own 36 with 8:28 to play in the first half and A&M still leads 3-0. After a play-action fake, Bentley immediately looks to Edwards on the go route and drops a dime perfectly on his hands but it falls to the turf.

Potential impact - If Edwards is tackled immediately, Carolina has the ball inside the A&M 20-yard-line and likely around the 15. A Shi Smith drop on 3rd down a couple of plays later, brings the offense off the field for another punt.

Dropped potential interception

The score is tied 16-16 with 9:26 to go in the game and A&M has the ball with a third and 14 on the Carolina 22. Mond tests Rashad Fenton on a deep skinny post and he has perfect coverage, jumping the route, and appears to pick the pass off at the goal line before the A&M receiver rips it away from him at the last second. It goes as an incomplete pass, but probably should have been offensive pass interference.

Potential impact - A&M drills the field goal to go up 19-16. An interception means the Gamecocks have the ball in a tie game with all the momentum and 9:21 to play. Even an offensive pass interference call would have meant the potential to force a very long field goal attempt.

Shi Smith drop

Carolina is down 19-16 with the football on the A&M 21 and 8:20 to play in the game. Bentley rolls to his left off play-action and eventually drops the ball off to a wide open Smith who looks to run before he hauls in what would have been an easy first down. The Gamecocks eventually have to punt and are down 10 points before they see the ball again.

Potential impact - Smith not only has the first down, easily, but also appears to have room to run. At the very least, the Gamecocks have a first down around their own 45-yard-line but the play could have gone for even longer potentially.