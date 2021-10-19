Talking Tuesday: What's holding the offense back

For the past four weeks, the title to this post could've been used over and over. But as we head into Week 8, the Gamecocks are still struggling to not only find an identity on offense, but more importantly, any type of rhythm.

With the announcement on Tuesday that Luke Doty will have season-ending foot surgery later this week, USC will turn back to Zeb Noland to lead the offense.

Unlike most “Talking Tuesdays,” USC student-athletes were not made available today, and instead will speak on Wednesday. Shane Beamer however did meet with the media for his weekly Tuesday afternoon press conference so I asked him point blank - 'what’s holding this offense back?'

"It's seven weeks in and we've got to be better," said Beamer. "We've got to have some consistency at quarterback. The play calling didn't force us to have four turnovers and holding penalties."

To hear Beamer's full response, see the video below, which is part of our digital expansion at Gamecock Central. We'll continue to grow digitally more and more in the coming weeks and months so stay tuned.




















