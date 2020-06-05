What Tanner did instead was give a few facility updates and discuss when a new budget might get introduced along with talking about the potential plans for this fall at Williams-Brice.

Friday he wasn't able to do that. With the Coronavirus still impacting what football might look like this fall, the athletic department didn't introduce a budget.

This is the time of year where Ray Tanner goes in front of South Carolina's Board of Trustees and delivers a detailed look at the budget for next fiscal year.

On renovations at Williams-Brice

“It is going very well to this point. We feel like we will certainly be on time and ready to go for football season. Contract Construction has the project, led by Greg Hughes. It’s really a project divided in four different segments with west, east and the south with the 2001 Club. The west, east and south are all enclosed and never have been interrupted work. The west will be finished first followed the east and then the south. The 2001 Club is in the Southwest corner. It was delayed a little bit by weather but all the steel is set at this point and we anticipate we’ll be ready to go. It’s a great project. I think the fans and donors and you will be really pleased with the outcome. We hope to be putting some carpet down by the end of June. That project is going well.”

On delaying the presentation of a budget, fans at Williams-Brice

“Our budget for 2020-21 is prepared and ready to go under normal circumstances. But it’s under a thing of uncertainty. We have many models and it’s a daily project to analyze and try to put together data as we move forward. We lean on our peer institutions and gather as much data as we can but there’s still a lot to be determined about attendance. We anticipate we’ll certainly have football. With our health professionals, this board, the president and leaders of this institution, at some point we’ll make a decision, if necessary, of what the attendance will look like.

“I’m more optimistic today than maybe I was a few weeks ago, but we don’t know the numbers yet and that’ll certainly affect our budget. We’ll be prepared, whatever that circumstance turns out to be. We have models from no games—which is not a pretty sight—to having pretty normal situation to every range in between. We’ve looked at a certain number of cost-cutting measures, where we’ll end up and where we’ll likely be. We’ll be prepared. I’m optimistic I’ll be a little better than maybe what we once anticipated, but we’ll be ready to go and prepared to adjust when we have the opportunity.

“It is June 5. The first game is September 5. We’re three months away. Ideally you wait as long as you can to make a decision based on the information we have regarding this pandemic and what is a safe environment to our players and fans. At some point logistically, we can’t wait until September 1 to make that decision but we’ll do our very best to make it in a timely manner that will be as correct as we possibly can be. I know I haven’t given you specific numbers or data—although I have plenty in front of me—but as we move forward we’ll do our very best to find a budget whenever you require that and be prepared.”

The board also said Wednesday if the athletic department doesn't have a concrete budget by the beginning of the fiscal year, which starts July 1, then they'll proceed into the 2020-21 fiscal year with last year's budget and update it once the athletic department has its final budget for the year.

The board is set to meet again June 19 as well.