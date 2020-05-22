As of right now, it looks like there will be some form of college football played this fall. The bigger question now is if fans will be in the stands to watch it.

The Gamecocks are in the process of running models to see if they’ll be able to allow fans into Williams-Brice this fall with no determination on that just yet but feel good about where they are right now.

“We have to study it. We have to understand we could have a game with no fans. You could have a game with social distancing. How many do you get into your stadium? We’ve done some extensive work on that, but I’m not in a position to say what it would be or what it means or who gets priority and who doesn.t that’s still too be determined. I would hope we’d be in a great spot come September 5. If we aren’t, we’ll adjust.”

Tanner told the Board of Trustees Thursday he and the rest of the athletic department are running models to see what the consequences of playing a game would be ranging from playing in front of no fans to a full house and everything in between.

The process involves talking with other schools going through it to see what those protocols are and having conversations internally to assess the situation.

If only a percentage of fans are in—for example, 50 percent of Williams-Brice’s capacity—Tanner said there isn’t a system in place right now to determine which fans will get priority to come and watch.

“We are studying. We have been. We’re looking at models and having conversations with our peers, other people across the country about those scenarios,” he said. “We haven’t been through this before. To not know what it looks like, I’m not sure what the priority would be. It hasn’t been a situation where we’re ignoring it and we’ll see what happens.”

Tanner didn’t mention anything in his almost 40-minute teleconference with reporters about what tailgating would look like or if there would be a version of it this season.

Right now the Gamecocks are scheduled to start their season at home Sept. 5 against Coastal Carolina, with or without fans.

He said right now the Gamecocks are "planning and preparing for a full (football) season."

The good news for South Carolina is the multi-million dollar renovation project under construction currently at Williams-Brice hasn’t experienced any kind of hiccups and Tanner said they’re in a good position for that a little over three months away from the start of the season.

“Actually, we’re doing quite well over there. I know there was a story that came out of Alabama and we have not had any situations at Williams-Brice Stadium that have been negative,” Tanner said. “The state of South Carolina allowed us to continue construction when the pandemic hit. we’re making great progress,” “It’s in a very impressive state right now…We have not taken any days off.”