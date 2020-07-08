Ray Tanner went on 107.5 FM Wednesday and discussed all of it with Jay Phillips from COVID-19 testing to football in the fall to what spring football could look like.

With practices set to begin later this month, the SEC will be forced to make a decision at least somewhat soon about when football season can be played with three options: on time, a delay but still in the fall or sometime in the spring.

It's an interesting time for college athletics, and the time to make decisions for the fall is quickly approaching.

On South Carolina's Coronavirus testing protocols:

“So many people deserve credit with George Wynn, the director of football operations, and Clint Haggard, our trainer, Debbie Beck over at student health and our epidemiologist along with Dr. Pearson and Dr. Nolan, our president’s leadership. we were going to have a very strict and specific protocol to make sure we return to play and return to conditioning and workouts in a safe manner and have a mitigated plan to where we weren’t going to have a spread.

We’ve accomplished that, certainly today. Our numbers are extremely low or in some sports nonexistent. It’s very encouraging for us. We talked the spread and the issues. You talk about the national news and while we don’t have any type of medical mitigation or vaccinations, washing your hands, masks and social distancing are things we can control. There’s proof it can work. That’s what we have to work with. Hopefully that continues to resonate until we get to a better place.

I’m really happy. Our protocol for our students-athletes and where we are right now as they workout and conditioning they’re preparing to play. I’m hopeful we’ll get to that point but it hasn’t been determined yet.”

On feeling confident about starting on-field football practices soon:

“I feel good about where we are, certainly. We would be prepared to move forward with the date they’ve given us to participate in those workouts.”

On if there's a date where the SEC wants to decide football's fate this fall?

“No we haven’t right now. We’ve sort of put some parameters on the future weeks to come where we have to be in a position to say we’re going to stay on schedule or not, which is September 5…We’re getting into that territory.

We’re saying, ‘Are you going to play football, are you going to play with fans and are you going to play with how many fans?’ There are still answers out there we have to decide. The good news is we’ll be prepared quickly to execute the plan because of the work that’s been done with modeling into what it will look like.

I’m hopeful we can play. We would love to see live content and us see a packed house. We’d love to see those things. If not, let’s take what we can get at this point. I don’t want to ever lose sight that the health, safety and welfare of everyone involved are paramount. If we can’t do it, we postpone it.

I don’t see a scenario where we cancel it. It’ll be a postponement in my estimation where we look for an opportunity at a better time with the environment we’re dealing with where it’s safe to move forward.”

On if he'd rather play in the fall with no fans or the spring with reduced capacity:

“I can’t say with 100 percent certainty, but our TV partners would love to have some live content…we’re just not sure.

We haven’t said we’ll do this or we’ll do that. I believe that once we make the decision, as a league that has all the approvals necessary to play that it’ll be left up to the institutions and the constituents involved. Whether that’s your government, your local municipalities and the university as to what type of modeling we do.

I think that’ll end up being the case. While some schools have 50 percent, some schools may have 20 percent. That might be determined with that local entity.”