Tanner on COVID testing, potential plans for football this fall
It's an interesting time for college athletics, and the time to make decisions for the fall is quickly approaching.
With practices set to begin later this month, the SEC will be forced to make a decision at least somewhat soon about when football season can be played with three options: on time, a delay but still in the fall or sometime in the spring.
Ray Tanner went on 107.5 FM Wednesday and discussed all of it with Jay Phillips from COVID-19 testing to football in the fall to what spring football could look like.
On South Carolina's Coronavirus testing protocols:
“So many people deserve credit with George Wynn, the director of football operations, and Clint Haggard, our trainer, Debbie Beck over at student health and our epidemiologist along with Dr. Pearson and Dr. Nolan, our president’s leadership. we were going to have a very strict and specific protocol to make sure we return to play and return to conditioning and workouts in a safe manner and have a mitigated plan to where we weren’t going to have a spread.
We’ve accomplished that, certainly today. Our numbers are extremely low or in some sports nonexistent. It’s very encouraging for us. We talked the spread and the issues. You talk about the national news and while we don’t have any type of medical mitigation or vaccinations, washing your hands, masks and social distancing are things we can control. There’s proof it can work. That’s what we have to work with. Hopefully that continues to resonate until we get to a better place.
I’m really happy. Our protocol for our students-athletes and where we are right now as they workout and conditioning they’re preparing to play. I’m hopeful we’ll get to that point but it hasn’t been determined yet.”
On feeling confident about starting on-field football practices soon:
“I feel good about where we are, certainly. We would be prepared to move forward with the date they’ve given us to participate in those workouts.”
On if there's a date where the SEC wants to decide football's fate this fall?
“No we haven’t right now. We’ve sort of put some parameters on the future weeks to come where we have to be in a position to say we’re going to stay on schedule or not, which is September 5…We’re getting into that territory.
We’re saying, ‘Are you going to play football, are you going to play with fans and are you going to play with how many fans?’ There are still answers out there we have to decide. The good news is we’ll be prepared quickly to execute the plan because of the work that’s been done with modeling into what it will look like.
I’m hopeful we can play. We would love to see live content and us see a packed house. We’d love to see those things. If not, let’s take what we can get at this point. I don’t want to ever lose sight that the health, safety and welfare of everyone involved are paramount. If we can’t do it, we postpone it.
I don’t see a scenario where we cancel it. It’ll be a postponement in my estimation where we look for an opportunity at a better time with the environment we’re dealing with where it’s safe to move forward.”
On if he'd rather play in the fall with no fans or the spring with reduced capacity:
“I can’t say with 100 percent certainty, but our TV partners would love to have some live content…we’re just not sure.
We haven’t said we’ll do this or we’ll do that. I believe that once we make the decision, as a league that has all the approvals necessary to play that it’ll be left up to the institutions and the constituents involved. Whether that’s your government, your local municipalities and the university as to what type of modeling we do.
I think that’ll end up being the case. While some schools have 50 percent, some schools may have 20 percent. That might be determined with that local entity.”
On the challenges of potentially playing in the spring and again in the fall:
“If I’m a football player and you tell me we’re going to play a few games in the spring and not going to have spring practice, what do you think they’ll choose? I think we have to be realistic. There is a workload you don’t want to exceed. If we ended up playing in the spring—and we’re doing a lot of speculation—it would not be a full schedule, I would not guess.
I think it would be a reduced schedule because you’re going to turn around again and play in the fall. You would certainly eliminate spring practice and we’ll go from there. I think it’s doable. We’re definitely going to put any student athlete, regardless of sport, in a position that wouldn’t be healthy and safe going forward.”
On if spring football would take away from basketball and baseball seasons:
“Who knows? Right now we don’t know. Could that be real? I guess it could be, and I don’t think it’s so bad. I think it could be something we’ve never experienced before. Young people get a chance to play the sport, and that’s ultimately what we like to see and the fans get to be a part of it. That’s something we’d like to do.
We’re not looking to cancel sports. We’re looking for an opportunity to play. We'd love to stick with the dates on the calendar, but that’s to be determined. We want to find an opportunity to play in safe and healthy play.”
On Stanford cutting 11 sports Wednesday:
“It’s real. Much like anybody’s household when you have loss of income or unemployment or change in your personal status, it’s our business side of what we do in collegiate athletics. It’s a tremendous impact when you talk about college football and any type of effect you’d have in a negative way.
Decisions get made to try and reduce expenses. You have to give support and try to change the way you do things and do it quickly. I think with our coaches who’ve made voluntary pay cuts and now the furloughs have kicked in as of July 1, there’s a cost savings there. There’s a reduction in the debt period we had with recruiting because coaches weren’t allowed to leave campus.
We’ve cut our budget by 15 percent. We’ve done a lot to try and reduce what we lose, but it’s a different environment. I’m hopeful we’re not in a position where we move forward in cutting sports. There’s a lot to be determined.
We’ll continue to try and reduce the amount of money we spend in different areas. We want to try and provide the very best opportunities for our student athletes first and foremost. We have to make adjustments as we go. It’s a challenge for everybody.”