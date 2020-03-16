The COVID-19 virus is in the United States, forcing the cancelation of South Carolina's schools, including the University of South Carolina, and canceling all athletic events.

It's been a trying time in the country across the board ranging from Fortune 500 companies, federal and local governments and college campuses.

From GamecocksOnline.com

Gamecock Fans –

The last week has represented a series of unprecedented challenges for not only Gamecock Athletics and our University, but also the state, nation and the entire globe. As you have likely heard by now, Governor Henry McMaster has temporarily closed all schools in the state, including the University of South Carolina.

This closure is in effect starting today, March 16, through the end of March, and will cause our athletics department to close its doors as well. I'd like to take this time to explain to our loyal Gamecock fans how we will be dealing with this challenge and our efforts to continue servicing your needs.

During this period of closure, we will not be able to have any guests visit the Rice Athletics Center. However, our athletics staff will work diligently to respond to any messages left by our fans on the Gamecock Club (803-777-4276) or Gamecock Ticket Office (803-777-4274) phone lines during the closure.

Additionally, donors who prefer to communicate via email can reach us at: gctix@mailbox.sc.edu or gcclub@mailbox.sc.edu. Lastly, we will also be available to any donors with questions by virtual chat through visiting: http://alivech.at/797zqq.

Additionally, as it relates to those contests that have been cancelled and other upcoming deadlines, any donor with season tickets for Gamecock baseball and softball will be refunded via check for both their season tickets and any related seat premiums/donations for all cancelled contests. Those fans who have purchased a "go pass" will not be charged their upcoming April and May monthly payments.

As it relates to all future payments, please understand that our department's goal will be to remain as flexible and accommodating as possible throughout these uncertain times. At this point, the upcoming April 3 deadline for football season ticket renewals will be extended to Friday, May 8. Additionally, in order to help provide a further level of financial flexibility, a football season ticket only payment plan option, allowing for payments spread between May, June and July, will be available to any donor that registers for this renewal option before Friday, May 8.

To enroll in this payment plan, or our existing 10-month payment plan, simply email us at either of the addresses listed above and we will reach out to complete the process. Lastly, the pre-selection process for those directly impacted by the stadium improvements coming online in 2020 will continue as scheduled for the last week of April, as it is run virtually and does not require any face-to-face interaction.

In so many of the trying times facing our country before, sport has united our communities and played a tremendous role in the healing of a nation. While there may not yet be a place for public sporting events to serve in that capacity during this crisis, we look forward to getting through these times together and bringing our Gamecock student-athletes back to the classroom and their fields of competition as soon as it is responsible to do so.

In the interim, please be safe and do not hesitate to reach out to Gamecock Athletics with any questions that you may have.

Forever to Thee, Ray Tanner