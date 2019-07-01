@GamecockCentral

University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner has reorganized his senior staff, giving five administrators new titles and duties, it was announced Monday.

Charles Waddell continues his long service to Gamecock Athletics as Special Assistant to the Athletics Director Ray Tanner. Waddell came to South Carolina as Associate Athletics Director in February 2006. He will take on long-range planning projects for the department, conducting comparative analysis's with Southeastern Conference and NCAA programs, coach and student-athlete mentoring and liaison with community and campus groups and departments.

Chance Miller has been named Senior Deputy Athletics Director. He now has expanded oversight of the day-to-day operations and initiatives of the Athletics Department and will serve as primary sport administrator for football. He will continue to serve as the senior associate general counsel for the department, provide executive oversight for the compliance services office and serve as primary sport administrator for swimming and diving. Miller joined the USC staff in 2013 after a stint with the NCAA.

Judy Van Horn, an integral part of the athletics department senior staff since 2011, has been named Deputy Athletics Director for Internal Operations & Risk Management. In her new role, Van Horn oversees Gamecock Sports Science, South Carolina's all-inclusive student-athlete health care program which encompasses sports medicine, mental health, mental performance, nutrition, sports performance, equipment and apparel and athletics department dining services. Van Horn is also the Title IX deputy coordinator and athletics department liaison to the Office of Equal Opportunity Programs and is involved with staff and student-athlete misconduct. She will continue to oversee Human Resources and serve as primary sport administrator for volleyball, men's tennis and women's tennis.

Dr. Steve Eigenbrot will serve as the Executive Associate Athletics Director for Development and Chief Executive Officer of the Gamecock Club. He has been with the Gamecock athletics department since 2010 and was the lead fundraiser for the department's $200 million Garnet Way Campaign and for new construction projects such as the $50 million Cyndi and Kenneth Long Family Football Operations Center and the $22.5 million renovation project planned for 2020 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Dr. Eigenbrot closed the naming gifts for the Long Center, the Rice Football Campus, Cregger Athletics Village and Wheeler Beach. He is also the sport administrator for men's and women's golf.

Maria Hickman has been promoted to Executive Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator. She becomes the primary sport administrator for women's basketball and beach volleyball as well as secondary sport administrator for volleyball. Hickman adds national and conference responsibilities as the senior woman administrator representative for SEC and NCAA governance as well as department-wide leadership. Hickman will provide executive oversight for the Dodie Anderson Academic staff and serve as diversity and inclusion officer. She has been a valued member of the South Carolina athletics staff since 2007.

