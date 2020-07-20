GamecockCentral - Tanner talks football season, projected timeline, more

The conference will announce its plan for football by the end of the month, but before that Ray Tanner addressed some concerns about the upcoming weeks.

South Carolina and the rest of the SEC will know it's plan soon for what football season will look like soon.

Do the players have an option of not playing?

Tanner: “Not only do they have the option, it’s just like a fan coming to a game: you come if you want to come and if you don’t want to come if you don’t have to. The student athletes and scholarships will be honored if they choose not to play because of COVID-19 and maybe some of the unknowns. We hope we have more information in the weeks to come. We’ve announced internally the SEC has announced that as well…we’ll allow them to continue going to classes whether on campus or remotely.”

What are some options on the table for playing and having fans in the stands?

“As we sit here having this conversations toward the end of July, we’ve had the opportunity and time to look at a lot of different models if, in fact, they are necessary…We’ll be prepared. We would love to continue and play our 12-game schedule starting Sept. 5 against Coastal Carolina. Should we have to pivot, we will be able to do that with different models we have.

You realize some conferences and schools have come out and made decisions. We always thought, even from the beginning, we should wait until the last possible minute based on what our medical experts tell us. Maybe the leadership we get from the governor can control what happens with attendance in our stadium. We want to wait until the last possible moment to have to make a decision, and that’s what we’re going to do."

What are some financial ramifications if no fans are allowed?

“It would be an option for our fan base and people who purchased season tickets should they choose not to come not feeling safe in that environment. We would obviously give a refund to those who are just not comfortable if that’s the path they choose to take. Talking about our finances, it’s going to be a strain we’ve never experienced before. As I enter my ninth year as director of athletics and Eric Hyman was here for seven, it’s probably been more than maybe right at the beginning of Eric Hyman’s tenure where we weren’t able to meet our operating budget. We’ve operated in the black since then. This year it does appear, according to what happens, we might not be able to meet that threshold if there is some postponement and a full season isn’t in play.

We have television content to look at and we have live games with our fan base, season tickets and so forth. There’s a lot of pressure to make our ends meat financially. That’s not the end-all. The end-all is the health and safety that is watching and listening of our fans and donors, but especially our student athletes and coaches that would be playing even if there are no fans in the stands.

Going back to the finances, we’re going to do our best to maintain our Gamecock Club memberships. I know some people will make donations and not accept their ticket refunds, but that’s to be determined. Anyone who’s not comfortable and purchased season tickets those refunds will certainly be in place.”

Will tailgaiting be allowed?

“To be determined. That’s part of the pageantry we experience with college football lin the Southeast on Saturdays. I know one of our peer institutions made a statement there won’t be tailgating. I don’t have an answer right now with that scenario. Until further notice, and it’ll be made sooner rather than later, a decision will be made on how we approach the season from a SEC standpoint and a University of South Carolina vantage point. A lot of those decisions will be made internally. Some will be made at the conference level and some will be made internally. That is tailgating and social distancing."

Will masks be mandatory and what will protocols look like if fans were allowed?

“We will have all the bells and whistles you’ve never seen before with ingress and egress and opportunities for concessions that never existed before and restroom accessibility and distancing from that standpoint. Masking, it probably will be strongly encouraged should we get to that point. Just from safety point it will be strongly encouraged. Will it be mandated? I’m not necessarily sure that will be the case. It may not be. We’ll be advised whether that’s something we have to put into our protocol. We’ll be prepared to move forward.”

What could a football schedule look like this fall?

“I would tell you we have models basked on what we’re dealing with from a health and safety standpoint. We have models to maybe space out the season. we have models all over the map. A lot of people have opinions and shared their opinions with me on what they think we should do. Some people have said let’s play in the spring. If we knew there was a vaccine or knew if there was medication for he virus that may be a strong consideration. We still don’t know all the answers. We will move forward with the fall. Am I saying we’re going ot play, I’m saying the schedule right now has us moving forward.

It could go a variety of different ways. it could go conference only at some point. We haven’t made that decision as a league…we will try to maintain our rivalry game with Clemson. That gets asked all the time. That’s part of our conversations. That’s not just us and Clemson. It’s Florida and Florida State, it’s Georgia and Georgia Tech and it’s Kentucky and Louisville.

There’s a lot of people involved in this type of decision. We will do our very best. You talk about a cross over and if it’s eight games then it’d be the eight games on our schedule. If we added games and played more than eight then there will be schedule changes should we go to 10. There’s all kinds of different modeling.”

Will there be any accommodations for Gamecock Club members if sports aren't play?

“The opportunities to all the people who are tuning in, your loyalty counts. We’re not trying to put rules and guidelines in place that’s not beneficial to you. The one thing I would add, if we do have a scenario that none of us like…I feel like at some point we’re going to play sports. Is there a possibility there could be a postponement? Possibly, in more than one sport. But I don’t like the word cancelation. We want to advance and see where it goes. The Gamecock Club membership, ticket sales, seat licenses, all those dollars are important to supporting our student athletes. I’m hopeful we’ll still be able to have our Gamecock Club membership alive and well. From one standpoint specifically and that’s the opportunity to have our young men and women pursue their degree. Even if there is a delay or postponement, they will continue to go to school… We’ll continue to honor our scholarships.”

When should we expect a timeline?

“As we’re talking today, we’re a few days before the end of July…We’ll use July 31 as the date, give or take a few days. I think there will be some concrete news at the Southeastern Conference office from our presidents and chancellors in conjunction with our athletic directors as to the direction we’re going to take in the weeks to come. I would even like to wait a little longer to make a decision but at that point logistically its’ important everyone knows the direction we’re going to go…I feel like that’s the timeline we’re working with right now.”