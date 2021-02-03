On Will Muschamp's buyout:

“I can’t give you specific details on everything that happened. There were mutual conversations with coach Muschamp’s camp, myself and the people who were working with me at the university to get to the point where we could reduce the total buyout package. You look at the contract. It gives the opportunity to pay him monthly until the end of the contract. It was an opportunity to take a lump sum in the current state of affairs in this country. Who knows what’s going to happen in the future with a change in administration at the presidential level. There were a lot of different points to the conversation that benefitted us and benefitted coach Muschamp. We came to an agreement that was a reduced buyout. You mentioned where the money comes from. This is my ninth year handling the budget. I think we were 15 years in a row where we were fiscally responsible to where we operated in the black. I think maybe Eric Hyman’s first year they didn’t make it but it’s been every year since. COVID threw us in an absolute curve where you couldn’t do it without football attendance. We had to pivot. You go back to coach Muschamp’s contract. We have vehicles and opportunities to have financial stability to move forward. That doesn’t affect any of our individual sports programs or what we do in the athletic department. Certainly the debt of that buyout will fall back to athletics.”

On Mike Bobo leaving for Auburn:

“I don’t know you can ever be sure a situation won’t develop. Things change day to day. I like Mike Bobo. I spent a lot of time with him, a lot of conversations with him when he took over for coach Muschamp. We had daily dialogue about different things. As the season ended he told me he wanted to be here. Coach beamer went to him first and decided he’d remain on staff. Eh was excited about being here. Then he went in a different direction. You referenced coach Beamer reaction that day and we’re entitled to have some raw emotions. He moved passed that and we made another hire. That’s part of it. These positions are changing so much quicker than years ago. It’s almost as if you have to anticipate what happens next.”

On baseball scheduling a non-conference series with Texas:

“There was a cancelation on our schedule and their schedule that coincided. Coaches start talking to one another around the country about filling dates. You don’t want to have an open weekend…They connected. Coach Kingston reached out to me. I happened to be sitting at a culture retreat at the university level. We were texting about the opportunity. He said, ‘What do you think about having us go to Texas and they’ll come back here next year.’ I said as an athletics director I think it’s a really great idea. I think it’s an asset for our fan base and would be a really good series. As a former coach, not so much with our 30 games in the SEC and playing Clemson in the preseason. They worked it out. Coach Kingston has a good club being ranked in the top 20 with a lot of SEC teams up there. You have an opportunity to take a big step when you play a team like Texas in the top 10 this preseason. I think it’s great. Hopefully we’ll remain COVID free and get some baseball going in the next few weeks.”

On evaluating Frank Martin during a COVID year:

“You can look at what we’ve been through, all of us in the entire conference and college athletics…I know at one point, and it’s probably still the case, we led the country in missed days of practice with our men’s basketball team. I don’t know number of games, but I know we’ve missed a boatload of practices. Coach Martin said in one of his press conferences it’s apparent you need to practice to be successful in games. Just from my vantage point it’s been a real challenge to not know from day to day. Our teams that are competing are getting tested three times a week. You get tested in the morning and wait for results to come in. you have so many things you have to deal with. There’s anxiety that comes from that. The consistency of participating is greatly challenged. It has been for so many people. It’s hard. I was on the phone a little while go with coach Martin in Gainesville. We chatted for a few minutes and he’s in good spirits. Hopefully they’ll come out and play well tonight. It has been a unique situation for his team, more so than a lot of others. We have a veteran team and we haven’t had the opportunity to put it all together. I’m not making excuses and I don’t think he’d want me to make excuses. It has been a challenge to try and get everyone on the same page when you can’t get them all in practice at the same time…Let’s hope we get on a little bit of a run here and can stay healthy and play well. We’re very capable.”

On one tournament in Martin's first eight seasons:

“You know if we do not make the tournament it will be one in nine years. The big one was in the middle where we went to the Final Four. Some of the teams he had were tournament worthy teams by my estimation and we didn’t make it. Am I whining about the selection committee? No. There were a couple games we didn’t win we probably should have won. We had good league records that merited getting into the postseason. I’m not blaming the committee but these weren’t terrible teams. The postseason appearances could look a lot different than they do. I think you have to take that into context when you look at his tenure. I know the program is in better shape now than it was when he got here in so many ways. You’re still going to have the analysis—whether internally, externally or with fans or whoever—saying they made one tournament if they don’t make it this year in nine years. That’s the real data.”

On the NCAA's notice of appeals for the men's basketball program:

“It was about a year ago where we went to Indianapolis. I went, commissioner (Greg) Sankey joined us, Chance Miller went, Jeff whitehead went, Maria Hickman went. Our leadership group went to Indianapolis to discuss how we felt about the stance we took and what we felt on how it should be handled. It wasn’t anything specific but we went in person. Some other schools wanted to handle it differently where they don’t have input in results when they come out. The Oklahoma State situation has already been handled. We took a different path so we would have an opportunity to appeal. We feel good about where we are. Do we have an answer yet? We do not. I think we’re closer to having some sort of resolution than a while back. I’ll say in the near future I hope it’s completely resolved.”