A game of Knecht Four ended South Carolina men’s basketball’s SEC title hopes.

Tennessee’s ace sharpshooter Dalton Knecht came into the game with at least 20 points in 11 of his team’s 16 SEC games, and knocked down all four of his first half 3-point attempts to pop the proverbial Colonial Life Arena balloon.

The No. 4 Volunteers emerged with a 66-59 win to clinch the SEC regular season championship, ending a spirited surge for No. 17 South Carolina (24-6, 12-5 SEC) with one game remaining in the regular season. Knecht scored 31 in South Carolina’s 63-59 upset win in Knoxville on Jan. 30, and dropped in another 26 to pace Tennessee (24-6, 14-3 SEC) in the biggest game of the regular season.

He set the tone early with a powerful drive and layup on the game’s first possession, and hit his first two timely 3-pointers both on possessions immediately following South Carolina made triples to thwart momentum.

In truth, it was a microcosm of the first half. Every step forward for the Gamecocks followed by two back, every small surge or inroad made cut down by Tennessee’s stifling defense. A mostly even first half quickly dissipated into a disappointment-filled evening as South Carolina only hit two field goals over the final 7:34 of the first half, allowing the visitors to open up a 35-24 advantage at the break.

Of course, Knecht was right in the middle of it. He knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers, a total of nine straight points overall for his team, and seized the momentum just before halftime.

South Carolina, as it has all year, battled. It hung in. It cut Tennessee’s lead down to six midway through the second half with a few flickers of life. Meechie Johnson scored on a couple drives within his team-high 18 points, almost trying to will his team back into the fight one exhausting push at a time. But this was not his team’s night. Choppy offense, stagnant stretches of play and just 8-of-29 shooting from 3-point range made sure there would be no fairytale end to the dream regular season.

Most telling of all, the lack of ball movement. South Carolina averaged 16.8 assists per game over its last four SEC games, but only had 11 and no individual had more than three as far too many possessions broke down with either tight Tennessee post traps or quick collapses leading to drive-and-kicks which left no choice but to hoist contested outside shots.

The Gamecocks will still have a lot on the line in Saturday’s regular season finale at Mississippi State even without a chance for a regular season title. A double-bye in the conference tournament is still in play, with seeding anywhere between second and fifth possible depending on other results.

There are bigger games and more prizes to play for, but for the time being, this one will stick. A chance to blow the roof off Colonial Life Arena in one of the most important home games in program history, and there was just not quite enough gas in the tank to push this joy ride over the finish line.

There was even one more burst in the final minutes to close the gap as low as three points, but could not make the final play to get over the hump as a turnover and a missed 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds slammed the door for good.

