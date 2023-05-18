The series opener of the crucial weekend set between South Carolina and Tennessee baseball will have to wait another day after rain postponed Thursday night's game.

Thursday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, with the opener slated for 3:00 p.m. and game two following 60 minutes after its conclusion. Both games will be on SEC Network Plus, with the final game of the regular season still set for 2 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network.

This is the fifth time this season a South Carolina game has had to move days because of weather. The Gamecocks had to play doubleheaders against Bethune-Cookman, Georgia and Missouri in consecutive March weeks, but have outscored opponents 48-19 in doubleheaders this year with a perfect 6-0 mark. Four of those games came at Founders Park, while the twin-bill against the Bulldogs was in Athens on the opening weekend of SEC play.

The final game of the LSU series in April was never played because of rain. To this point, it has been the only SEC baseball game not to be played throughout the conference this season.

Eli Jones will start on the mound for South Carolina in game one in what will be his third SEC start of the season. Jones struck out a career-high 10 batters in five innings last Friday at Arkansas, although South Carolina ultimately lost the game 4-1. This will be his first career SEC start at home, although he pitched six times in relief at Founders Park throughout the conference schedule.

Tennessee has tabbed Andrew Lindsey for the start. Lindsey has a 2.98 ERA in 48 1/3 innings this season, but has never faced South Carolina in his career. Chase Dollander will start game two for the Volunteers, while South Carolina still has not announced its starting pitcher.

