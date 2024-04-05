Who: #22 South Carolina 21-8 (5-4) vs. # 3 Texas A&M 26-3 (6-3). Founders Park, Columbia, SC

Time/TV: Friday 7:00 pm, Saturday 4:00 pm, Sunday 1:30 pm. All games are streaming on SEC Network + with Dave Weinstein and former Gamecock great Grayson Greiner on the call.

Line: Game one only: .Run line: SC -1.5 +154 and A&M +1.5 at -200. Total 11. Both teams are -115 on the money line

Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 2-0, 2.45 ERA, 36.2 IP, 8 BB, 28Ks .237 BAA. v. Ryan Prager (R-So. LHP) 5-0, 2.21 ERA, 36.2 IP, 5 BB, 51Ks, .188 BAA

Saturday, Tyler Pitzer (Fr. RHP) 4-0, 1.99 ERA, 22.2 IP, 8 BB, 34Ks, .205 BAA v. Tanner Jones (Jr. RHP) 2-1, 4.87 ERA, 20.1 IP, 8 BB, 23Ks, .250 BAA

Sunday, TBA vs.Justin Lamkin (Jr. LHP) 2-0, 2.41 ERA, 33.2 IP, 9 BB, 46Ks, .210 BAA

The Aggies come into the weekend with one of the top overall pitching staffs in the country. They are second nationally in ERA at 3.21, second in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 3.74, third in WHIP at 1.16. The weekend rotation is 9-1 overall with a 2.88 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

The A&M starters enter the weekend with some impressive numbers, particularly the strikeout-to-walk ratio. Texas A&M has played the 152nd ranked non-conference schedule. The Aggies are 20-0 in non-conference games. In conference play, Prager has an ERA of 6.23, Jones is at 7.94, and Lamkin is 4.11. SEC teams have largely hit the A&M starters. The Aggies weekend rotation has 40 strikeouts in 39.2 innings pitched in SEC games. Point being, they are good but hittable.

History: The Gamecocks hold a narrow 11-10 series advantage over the Aggies. The Gamecocks also lead the series 5-4 in Columbia, despite A&M having won two of the three series contested in Columbia. Carolina swept the Aggies in 2013. South Carolina leads A&M 1-0 in games played in Omaha.

Last Meeting: The Aggies beat the Gamecocks 5-0 in the SEC Tournament last season. They also took the last regular season series between the two clubs in 2022. Texas A&M erased a 9-0 deficit after 4.5 innings, winning game two of the 22' series 13-12. The Gamecocks took a 12-11 lead into the bottom of the 9th, but couldn't close the game. Carolina would bounce back to win the last game 9-4, as Talmadge LeCroy and Josiah Sightler had three hits apiece.

Weather: Finally a weekend forecast without rain. Tonight's game will get into the low 50s by conclusion but Saturday and Sunday look beautiful with temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.