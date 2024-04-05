Texas A&M Weekend Preview
Who: #22 South Carolina 21-8 (5-4) vs. # 3 Texas A&M 26-3 (6-3). Founders Park, Columbia, SC
Time/TV: Friday 7:00 pm, Saturday 4:00 pm, Sunday 1:30 pm. All games are streaming on SEC Network + with Dave Weinstein and former Gamecock great Grayson Greiner on the call.
Line: Game one only: .Run line: SC -1.5 +154 and A&M +1.5 at -200. Total 11. Both teams are -115 on the money line
Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 2-0, 2.45 ERA, 36.2 IP, 8 BB, 28Ks .237 BAA. v. Ryan Prager (R-So. LHP) 5-0, 2.21 ERA, 36.2 IP, 5 BB, 51Ks, .188 BAA
Saturday, Tyler Pitzer (Fr. RHP) 4-0, 1.99 ERA, 22.2 IP, 8 BB, 34Ks, .205 BAA v. Tanner Jones (Jr. RHP) 2-1, 4.87 ERA, 20.1 IP, 8 BB, 23Ks, .250 BAA
Sunday, TBA vs.Justin Lamkin (Jr. LHP) 2-0, 2.41 ERA, 33.2 IP, 9 BB, 46Ks, .210 BAA
The Aggies come into the weekend with one of the top overall pitching staffs in the country. They are second nationally in ERA at 3.21, second in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 3.74, third in WHIP at 1.16. The weekend rotation is 9-1 overall with a 2.88 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
The A&M starters enter the weekend with some impressive numbers, particularly the strikeout-to-walk ratio. Texas A&M has played the 152nd ranked non-conference schedule. The Aggies are 20-0 in non-conference games. In conference play, Prager has an ERA of 6.23, Jones is at 7.94, and Lamkin is 4.11. SEC teams have largely hit the A&M starters. The Aggies weekend rotation has 40 strikeouts in 39.2 innings pitched in SEC games. Point being, they are good but hittable.
History: The Gamecocks hold a narrow 11-10 series advantage over the Aggies. The Gamecocks also lead the series 5-4 in Columbia, despite A&M having won two of the three series contested in Columbia. Carolina swept the Aggies in 2013. South Carolina leads A&M 1-0 in games played in Omaha.
Last Meeting: The Aggies beat the Gamecocks 5-0 in the SEC Tournament last season. They also took the last regular season series between the two clubs in 2022. Texas A&M erased a 9-0 deficit after 4.5 innings, winning game two of the 22' series 13-12. The Gamecocks took a 12-11 lead into the bottom of the 9th, but couldn't close the game. Carolina would bounce back to win the last game 9-4, as Talmadge LeCroy and Josiah Sightler had three hits apiece.
Weather: Finally a weekend forecast without rain. Tonight's game will get into the low 50s by conclusion but Saturday and Sunday look beautiful with temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.
Scouting the Aggies
Texas A&M had two players on D1Baseball's midseason All-American team in outfielder Braden Montgomery and reliever Evan Aschenbeck. Friday night starter Ryan Prager was named to the second team. Aschenbeck is 4-0 with three saves and a 0.94 ERA in 28.2 innings pitched. He's struck out 35 and walked only four batters on the year.
The A&M lineup is loaded at the top. In addition to Montgomery, Jace LaViolette and Gavin Grahovac are having huge years for the third ranked Aggies. Grahovac is a freshman star from California. He's hitting .345 with a .443 on-base percentage. Grahovac has nine home runs and 36 RBIs. His numbers have been consistent regardless of the competition level. Braden Montgomery is looking a Golden Spikes Finalist. The Stanford transfer is hitting .385 with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs. Montgomery's numbers only take slight dip against SEC pitching. LaViolette is hitting .292 with 13 home runs, however, his numbers are significantly worse against SEC pitching as he is batting only .222 with two home runs.
"They have three future big-leaguers at the top of their lineup. I've watched them play quite a bit and I would agree that's how they look." said Mark Kingston.
The Aggies enter the weekend 6-3 in SEC play. They dropped their only road series of the year at Florida, losing two-of-three. A&M then rebounded to win a series against Mississippi State and sweep Auburn.
Gamecocks in the MLB
Jordan Montgomery- Arizona Diamondbacks: Jordan joins his former Gamecock teammate Christian Walker in desert after helping the Texas Rangers beat Arizona in the 2023 World Series. Montgomery signed a one-year deal worth $25 million after he was unable to secure a longterm deal. Montgomery is a Scott Boras client and Boras' clients routinely won't sign until late in Spring Training. Boras had several client fail to sign the longterm deals they were looking for this offseason.
Christian Walker- Arizona Diamondbacks: The 33-year-old Walker is back for his 8th season with Arizona. He's off to a solid start with three home runs and eight RBIs. Walker is set to earn $10.9 million this season.
Whit Merrifield- Philadelphia Phillies: Merrifield is playing for the third different team in his career in 2024. He's appeared in four games and is hitting .143. He's believed to be playing on a one-year $8 million deal for 2024 with a club option for 2025.
Carmen Mlodzinski- Pittsburgh Pirates: Mlodzinski is starting his second MLB season on the IL. He went 3-3 with a 2.25 ERA out of the Pirates bullpen in his rookie year.
Clarke Schmidt- New York Yankees: Schmitt has made one start on the season where he pitched 5.1 and gave up seven hits and three runs with five strikeouts to no walks. He received a no-decision for his efforts. 2024 will be Schmidt's fifth season he has appeared in an MLB game and third season as a full-time big leaguer. He is set slightly over $2 million in 2024.
Prediction:
This series just seems like one the Gamecocks will win. On paper, A&M is the superior team, but Mark Kingston's teams have a habit of playing good baseball after a lifeless effort, and Wednesday night's loss to GA Southern was lifeless. Call it a hunch. Gamecock take two-of-three.