This Saturday UNC’s Drake Maye and USC’s Spencer Rattler will lead their teams in the “Battle of the Carolinas.” Both quarterbacks have been listed as Heisman potential candidates and are highly viewed for their talent and strength.





Rattler was a top candidate at Oklahoma for the Heisman and since coming to Carolina still finds himself on some 2023 Heisman watch lists. According to Bet Online, Rattler sits at +4000 odds of winning the title.





After finishing last season on a strong note, Rattler will look to take a step in the right direction this season despite having struggled in the past. In his first season at South Carolina, Rattler threw for 3026 yards with 18 touchdowns. Despite the major QB match-up, Rattler is more focused on leading his team to victory.





“It'll be fun but at the end of the day my focus is to put my team in the best position to win for us and I'm sure he's [Drake Maye] trying to do the same thing,” Rattler said. “I'm just trying to play clean and make a lot of plays and lead this team to a victory.”





Drake Maye has been a weapon for the Tar Heels in his time at UNC. Maye finds himself atop some 2023 Heisman watch lists despite only being a redshirt sophomore. Maye has made a major name for himself at UNC, being named ACC player of the year and throwing 4,321 yards with 38 touchdowns across the action his first two years including a few snaps of action during his redshirt year.





Maye comes from a line of UNC greats, his father Mark Maye was a two-year starter for the Tar Heels in 1986 and 1987. Drake’s brothers Beau and Luke Maye both played basketball at UNC, Beau is a current senior, and Luke from 2015-2019.





One of the many strengths of Maye is his talent in both his run and passing game. Even Gamecock Head Coach Shane Beamer praised Maye before Saturday's match-up on his talent and strength across the board.





“A fantastic offense led by Drake Maye, a high draft pick in the NFL draft when he decides to go to the NFL,” Beamer said. “He is a talented thrower, unbelievable runner, he's a great athlete with great size and will be a big challenge for our defense.”





Maye may considered a favorite over Rattler for the Heisman title but the two will face off Sept. 2 in the “Battle of the Carolinas” both looking to get a win for their team and it's anything but a foregone conclusion on who will outshine the other.



