The BUCK position in Will Muschamp's defense has been exceptionally productive, with a variety of high-quality pass-rushers having played the spot. Most notably, Dante Fowler Jr. developed into a first-round NFL Draft pick at the position under Muschamp.

In this feature, we take a look at USC's current roster as well as the Gamecock staff's recruiting efforts at the BUCK position.

CURRENT ROSTER OVERVIEW

USC is led by junior DJ Wonnum at the position. After a freshman campaign in which he played in all 13 games backing up Darius English, Wonnum had a highly productive sophomore campaign. He collected 57 tackles as well as a team-leading 13 tackles for loss and 6 sacks. He also earned the honor of being voted a permanent team captain, plus garnered the Strength and Conditioning Award and Most Productive Player award for the defense.