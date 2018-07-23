Defensive back would fairly be categorized as South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp's specialty, based on the high number of standout college players and future pros that he has produced over the years.

Muschamp also takes a personal approach to the secondary, taking the rare route of coaching a position (safety) even as the head coach.

In this feature, we break down South Carolina's current roster and recruiting efforts at defensive back.

CURRENT ROSTER OVERVIEW

USC loses three senior starters from last season's squad, but will nonetheless return a blend of talent and experience for the 2018 campaign. Seniors Rashad Fenton (corner), Steven Montac (safety), and Keisean Nixon (nickel) are expected to lead the charge, as well as Texas A&M graduate transfer Nick Harvey (corner).

