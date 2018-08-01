USC's defensive front was one spot in which Will Muschamp recognized the need to rebuild talent and depth upon his arrival in Columbia.



In this feature, we take a look at USC's current roster as well as the Gamecock staff's recruiting efforts along the defensive line.



CURRENT ROSTER OVERVIEW

* For purposes of this feature, we are not including the BUCK position, which was covered in a previous edition.

South Carolina's most recognizable defender up front this season will be junior Javon Kinlaw, who made an even bigger impact than expected during his first season in Columbia.

