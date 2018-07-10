South Carolina will look to take a significant step forward offensively in the 2018 season. There are many keys to unlocking that production, but the Gamecock running backs will certainly play an important role



In this feature, we take a look at USC's current roster as well as the Gamecock staff's recruiting efforts at the RB position.



CURRENT ROSTER OVERVIEW

USC returns four scholarship running backs who garnered carries last season in Rico Dowdle, Ty'Son Williams, AJ Turner, and Mon Denson. Walk-on Caleb Kinlaw is also capable of contributing on special teams or in a backup situation if called upon.

Dowdle has struggled staying healthy during his career but shown plenty of big-play ability when on the field.Will Muschamp challenged Dowdle during the offseason to take better care of his body, curtail preventable injuries, and take the next step as a player.

