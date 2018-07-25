In this feature, we take a look at USC's current roster as well as the Gamecock staff's recruiting efforts at the wide receiver position.



CURRENT ROSTER OVERVIEW

South Carolina's starters for the 2018 campaign seem to be set in stone. Senior Deebo Samuel returns for his final campaign and will be the offense's top playmaking option. Samuel was playing as well as anyone in the country before going down in the Kentucky game last season with an injury, and has had a history of injuries during his time in Columbia. If he stays healthy the entire season, he's a significant weapon for the Gamecock offense.

Bryan Edwards has set records at South Carolina with his work opposite Samuel and could be undervalued on a national scale. Shi Smith, a sophomore, returns as well and could be poised to take a step forward out of the slot.