Who: #9 South Carolina (23-2) vs The Citadel (14-9) Time/TV: 7:00 pm streaming on ESPN+. Like last week's game against Charlotte, ESPN+ is subscription based so having ESPN in your cable/streaming package won't get you this game. Projected Starting Pitchers: Sam Simpson (R-Fr. RHP) 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 1 K, .000 OBA. vs. Gant Starling (Sr. RHP) 0-0, 7.36 ERA, 11.0 IP, 8 BB, 16Ks, .238 OBA. Starling pitched the eighth inning in the last meeting in Columbia. He struck out the side but did allow a solo home run to Jonathan French. Starling has made one start this season, against USC Upstate. He did not make it out of the first inning allowing four runs on two hits and two walks. Sam Simpson was one of several Gamecock pitchers that missed last season due to injury. He has pitched one inning this season, also against USC Upstate. Expect the Gamecocks to use 4-5 little-used pitchers tonight with a Thursday-Saturday series coming up at Mississippi State. History: Carolina holds a 140-50-1 series advantage over The Citadel heading into Tuesday night’s game, including a 52-28 advantage in games played in Charleston. The Bulldogs defeated the Gamecocks last season in Charleston by a score of 4-3. That loss snapped the Gamecocks' 6-game winning streak versus the Bulldogs in Charleston. Last Meeting: It was just three weeks ago to the day. Carolina defeated the Citadel in Columbia by a score of 8-1. The Gamecocks got home runs from Ethan Petry, Will McGillis, Gavin Casas, and Jonathan French. They also struck out 15 times. Eli Jones picked up the win by throwing five innings and only allowing one run. Eli Jerzembeck was perfect in three innings of relief.

Scouting the Bulldogs

Not a whole lot has changed since we wrote about the Bulldogs prior to the March 7th game. The Citadel has gone 7-4 since the last meeting. They swept Holy Cross, were destroyed 25-10 by Upstate, beat Kansas two of three, beat Charleston Southern, and then lost their first SoCon series to Mercer dropping two of three. At the plate, Citadel is a station-to-station type team with little power. They have only 10 home runs as a team and slug only .429. South Carolina has 64 home runs and slugs .584. The Bulldogs are led by Travis Lott’s .400 average and Noah Mitchell's team-high 25 RBIs. No Bulldog has more than three home runs and the Citadel has not a multi-homer game. In addition to Lott and Mitchell, Thomas Rollauer, Sawyer Reeves, Luke Montenery, and Wells Sykes are all hitting over .300 for the Bulldogs. The Citadel has a solid weekend rotation, but they do not have a deep bullpen. Only one, (Will Holmes), of their regulars out of the pen has an ERA below 5.00. The Citadel is currently ranked 227th in the RPI.



