The Citadel Rematch Preview
Who: #9 South Carolina (23-2) vs The Citadel (14-9)
Time/TV: 7:00 pm streaming on ESPN+. Like last week's game against Charlotte, ESPN+ is subscription based so having ESPN in your cable/streaming package won't get you this game.
Projected Starting Pitchers: Sam Simpson (R-Fr. RHP) 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 1 K, .000 OBA. vs. Gant Starling (Sr. RHP) 0-0, 7.36 ERA, 11.0 IP, 8 BB, 16Ks, .238 OBA. Starling pitched the eighth inning in the last meeting in Columbia. He struck out the side but did allow a solo home run to Jonathan French. Starling has made one start this season, against USC Upstate. He did not make it out of the first inning allowing four runs on two hits and two walks. Sam Simpson was one of several Gamecock pitchers that missed last season due to injury. He has pitched one inning this season, also against USC Upstate. Expect the Gamecocks to use 4-5 little-used pitchers tonight with a Thursday-Saturday series coming up at Mississippi State.
History: Carolina holds a 140-50-1 series advantage over The Citadel heading into Tuesday night’s game, including a 52-28 advantage in games played in Charleston. The Bulldogs defeated the Gamecocks last season in Charleston by a score of 4-3. That loss snapped the Gamecocks' 6-game winning streak versus the Bulldogs in Charleston.
Last Meeting: It was just three weeks ago to the day. Carolina defeated the Citadel in Columbia by a score of 8-1. The Gamecocks got home runs from Ethan Petry, Will McGillis, Gavin Casas, and Jonathan French. They also struck out 15 times. Eli Jones picked up the win by throwing five innings and only allowing one run. Eli Jerzembeck was perfect in three innings of relief.
Scouting the Bulldogs
Not a whole lot has changed since we wrote about the Bulldogs prior to the March 7th game. The Citadel has gone 7-4 since the last meeting. They swept Holy Cross, were destroyed 25-10 by Upstate, beat Kansas two of three, beat Charleston Southern, and then lost their first SoCon series to Mercer dropping two of three.
At the plate, Citadel is a station-to-station type team with little power. They have only 10 home runs as a team and slug only .429. South Carolina has 64 home runs and slugs .584. The Bulldogs are led by Travis Lott’s .400 average and Noah Mitchell's team-high 25 RBIs. No Bulldog has more than three home runs and the Citadel has not a multi-homer game. In addition to Lott and Mitchell, Thomas Rollauer, Sawyer Reeves, Luke Montenery, and Wells Sykes are all hitting over .300 for the Bulldogs.
The Citadel has a solid weekend rotation, but they do not have a deep bullpen. Only one, (Will Holmes), of their regulars out of the pen has an ERA below 5.00. The Citadel is currently ranked 227th in the RPI.
Another SEC Sweep
Right-handed pitcher Noah Hall and outfielder Ethan Petry were named the SEC Pitcher and Freshman of the Week. Hall and Petry helped the Gamecocks sweep Missouri this past weekend.
Hall continues to see his draft stock rise as he moved to 5-0 on the season by going seven innings and allowing just five hits and a run while walking one and striking out 10. He retired 11 straight Missouri Tigers to end his outing and achieved double-digit strikeouts for the third time in his Gamecock career. He allowed just one runner past second base to lower his season ERA to 2.35. Hall is fifth in the SEC in ERA, ninth in strikeouts, and first in both wins and innings pitched.
In game 1 versus Missouri, Petry homered in the third inning and added a single in the fifth. Petry homered in the first in the 8-1 win in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday. He reached base three times in that game as Carolina secured the series. His biggest game was the finale, where he homered in the eighth to tie the game at four. Then, with the bases loaded in the 12th, his single up the middle gave Carolina its second walk-off win of the weekend. Petry leads Carolina with a .444 batting average and 37 RBI to go along with 12 home runs. In the SEC, Petry is third in batting average, fifth in hits, third in home runs, and sixth in RBI.
With a 23-2 start and 6-0 conference start, the only areas of concern going forward are the status of Will Sanders and the high number of strikeouts. It's likely at this point that the strikeouts are just who South Carolina is. The Gamecocks are going to hit a lot of home runs and strike out at a high rate. We have gathered no information to suggest that Sanders isn't healthy or is having arm problems. With the Mississippi State series beginning Thursday, it is entirely possible that Sanders gets a week off or pitches out of the bullpen. The following week is the biggest of the year. South Carolina heads back to Charlotte for a Tuesday game with UNC and then hosts #1 ranked LSU for another Thursday-Saturday series in Columbia. If Sanders doesn't get the start this weekend, James Hicks or Eli Jones would likely get the call. Giving Sanders' arm a little extra rest before the LSU series might not be a bad idea.