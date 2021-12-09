The GC Roundup, Ep. 18: ZaQuandre White, Bowl Talk & Michael Sauls Joins
Join Kendall Smith and special guest Michael Sauls for this week's edition of the GC Round-Up, and get up to speed on all things South Carolina!
----
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor, @Mike_Uva.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.