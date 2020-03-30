Get an earlier look at the regional matchups before voting starts Tuesday at 9 a.m. with the football and basketball regionals.

So far it's been a wild few rounds with a handful of upsets and Cinderella stories still not having struck midnight quite yet.

It's week two, which means the Greatest Gamecock of All-Time bracket rages on with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight voting this week.

Football Regional

Remaining seeds: (1) George Rogers, (2) Jadeveon Clowney, (4) Marcus Lattimore, (6) Connor Shaw

Also see: Latest team scoop, recruiting news from the football program

The final four in this regional is pretty predictable with four of the best to ever come through the program still vying for the Final Four in the bracket.

Rogers took down Steve Taneyhill and Stephon Gilmore to get to where he is while Lattimore has dominated his way to the Sweet 16 beating Eric Norwood and taking down another fan favorite in Alshon Jeffery.

Shaw, who came in as a No. 6 seed, has beaten Jeff Grantz and one retired number at South Carolina in Sterling Sharpe while Clowney's defeated Deebo Samuel and teammate Melvin Ingram.

The matchups this round get even tougher with the Heisman winner taking on arguably arguably the most fan favorite Gamecock of all-time in Lattimore. Shaw also takes on another teammate in Clowney as two of the best ever at that position.

Basketball Regional

Remaining seeds: (1) Alex English, (2) A'ja Wilson, (3) Sindarius Thornwell, (5) John Roche.

This is arguably the most chalk a regional has been so far with three of the top four seeds advancing and the other being a five-seed.

English has taken down women's legend Shannon Johnson and the school's all-time leading scorer in BJ McKie while Roche has beaten Alaina Coates and Devan Downey.

Wilson beat Mike Dunleavy and men's legend Grady Wallace to get to the Sweet 16 while Thornwell took down Jocelyn Penn and another men's legend in Kevin Joyce.

Also see: What the hoops season would look like if Minaya stayed healthy

The final four in this regional include some of the best ever to wear the uniform on the men's side and the greatest Gamecock women's player ever in Wilson.

The Sweet 16 matchups pit this generation's best on both sides in Thornwell and Wilson and two legends in English and Roche.

Baseball Regional

Remaining seeds: (1) Michael Roth, (7) Jackie Bradley Jr., (11) Matt Price, (12) Justin Smoak

This has been the most volatile with two double-digit seeds making it to the Sweet 16 as Matt Price took down Christian Walker and pitching legend Kip Bouknight and Smoak beat out Landon Powell and Drew Meyer.

Roth's made easy work so far, cruising to the Sweet 16 with big wins over David Marchbanks and Whit Merrifield while Bradley Jr. had an easy win over Brian Roberts in the first round and upsetting No. 2-seed Earl Bass.

Matchups in this round pit arguably the best pitcher and hitter to come through the program in Roth and Smoak with the other featuring teammates and national champs in Bradley Jr. and Price.

Also see: Latest MLB Draft scoop, hoops recruiting notes

Other Sports Regional



Remaining seeds: (1) Clint Mathis, (4) Wade King, (6) Terrence Trammell, (10) Kyle Thompson

Mathis is another easy cruiser to the Sweet 16, getting past Siew Ai Lim and Lisa Misipeka while Wade King got past both Otis Harris and Tiffany Tootle.

Terrence Trammell got quickly past Paul Jubb before upsetting Savannah McCaskill in the second round while Thompson's pulled off two upsets against No. 7 Ingrid Martins and No. 2 Aleen Bailey.

The matchups pit a player who played in a World Cup against an All-American and an Olympian against a pro golfer with two spots in the Elite Eight up for grabs.