South Carolina is now in a precarious situation with the NCAA Tournament, needing to win almost all of their games in the regular season and win a few in the SEC Tournament to solidify a spot.

The Gamecocks (16-11, 8-6 SEC) dropped a home game to LSU Saturday night, a game that would have been a Quad I win by season's end more than likely, and now look to try and right the ship against a Georgia team coming off back-to-back wins.

Before the final four games of the season start, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler take a look at the LSU game and the road ahead.