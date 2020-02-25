The Hard Fowl: Assessing tournament odds and recapping LSU
South Carolina is now in a precarious situation with the NCAA Tournament, needing to win almost all of their games in the regular season and win a few in the SEC Tournament to solidify a spot.
The Gamecocks (16-11, 8-6 SEC) dropped a home game to LSU Saturday night, a game that would have been a Quad I win by season's end more than likely, and now look to try and right the ship against a Georgia team coming off back-to-back wins.
Before the final four games of the season start, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler take a look at the LSU game and the road ahead.
