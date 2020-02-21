The Hard Fowl Podcast: GOAT-sar, looking ahead to LSU
The Gamecocks tried to pull out a win Wednesday at Mississippi State behind solid play from Maik Kotsar and didn't.
Now they enter a huge weekend game against LSU for trying to build a tournament resume.
Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler discuss on this latest edition of the podcast.
