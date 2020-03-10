The Gamecocks head to Nashville with little left to play for in terms of NCAA Tournament hopes.

South Carolina dropped its final regular season game at Vanderbilt and will likely need to win four games in the SEC Tournament to make the field of 68. The NIT seems the most viable option right now.

It's a tough row to hoe as the team prepares for either Vanderbilt or Arkansas, but it's not tough to listen to Person Fowler and Collyn Taylor break it down and talk about the state of Gamecock men's hoops.