{{ timeAgo('2020-02-01 07:16:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Hard Fowl: Recapping a big week

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
The Gamecocks are back in action Saturday after a huge win against Arkansas on the road.

They host Missouri at 3:30 p.m. with big SEC and recruiting implications and Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler breaking it down.

Photo by Katie Dugan
Photo by Katie Dugan
