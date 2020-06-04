The Hard Fowl: Returning to campus, assistant coach search, more
It might be the offseason, but there is still plenty of Gamecock hoops content to talk about.
In this episode, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler discuss quarantine life, the players' return to campus, the assistant coach search and a little bit more about the NBA returning.
