It's been a busy week for South Carolina basketball.

Frank Martin hired a new assistant coach, the Gamecocks added Jacobi Wright to the 2021 class and AJ Lawson reportedly put his name in the draft only for news to trickle out he was still in the NBA pool.

Collyn Taylor joined Pearson Fowler for the latest episode of the Hard Fowl to talk about all of it and his elite photobombing skills.