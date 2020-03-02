The Hard Fowl: Where things stand
The Gamecocks are in the middle of a tough stretch of basketball, dropping three of their last four games including a four-point loss on the road Saturday to Alabama.
As things get close to the end of the regular season, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler discuss the loss to the Tide and where things stand moving forward.
