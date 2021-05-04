The incoming class: Reviewing who's on campus and who's not?
With the transfer portal now a daily part of every college football program plus more high school prospects than ever choosing to enroll early to go through an extra spring practice, it can be more difficult than ever for fans to keep up with who is on campus and who is yet to arrive.
Below we'll take a look at which prospects, both high school signees and transfers, are already on campus, and which are yet to arrive, of those will be on the Gamecocks' 2021 roster.
As was seen last Friday when Washington State transfer Tyrese Ross committed to South Carolina, the Gamecocks are still checking the transfer portal for players who could potentially contribute this season.
But this is the most up-to-date list of the complete incoming class to date...
Already on Campus (12)
HIGH SCHOOL AND JUCO PROSPECTS (5)
QB Colten Gauthier - Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Academy, four-star, No. 13 pro-style QB
WR Sam Reynolds - Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson, three-star
DB Marcellas Dial (RS So.) - Woodruff (S.C.) Woodruff/Georgia Military College, three-star
DT Nick Barrett - Goldsboro (N.C.) Eastern Wayne, three-star
OL Jordan Davis - Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside, three-star
TRANSFERS (7)
WR Ahmarean Brown (Jr.*) - via Georgia Tech
DB David Spaulding (RS So.*) - via Georgia Southern
LB Debo Williams (RS Fr.) - via Delaware
DE/LB Jordan Strachan (RS Sr.*) - via Georgia State
DT Keem Green (RS Sr.*) - via Nebraska
QB Jason Brown (RS Sr.*) - via St. Francis (Pa.)
WR E.J. Jenkins (RS Sr.*) - via St. Francis (Pa.)
Arriving this Summer (or later this month) (10)
TRANSFERS (2)
CB Carlins Platel (RS Sr.) - via Assumption College
S Tyrese Ross (RS Jr.*) - via Washington State
HIGH SCHOOL AND JUCO PROSPECTS (8)
LB Tavareon Martin-Scott (RS So.) - Fort Wayne (Ind.) R. Nelson Snider/Dodge City CC, four-star
WR O'Mega Blake - Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe, three-star, No. 24 ATH
DB LaDareyen Craig - Mobile (Ala.) Baker, three-star
LB Kolbe Fields - New Orleans (La.) Rummel, three-star, No. 54 ILB
DB Isaiah Norris (RS So.) - Anderson (S.C.) TL Hanna/Georgia Military College, two-star
DL T.J. Sanders - Marion (S.C.), three-star
RB Caleb McDowell - Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County, three-star, No. 13 APB
OL JonDarius Morgan - Birmingham (Ala.) Huffman, three-star
TOTAL SCHOLARSHIP NEWCOMER COUNT FOR 2021 ROSTER: 22
* These prospects technically have an additional year of eligibility left beyond their official class designation from the school.