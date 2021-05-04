With the transfer portal now a daily part of every college football program plus more high school prospects than ever choosing to enroll early to go through an extra spring practice, it can be more difficult than ever for fans to keep up with who is on campus and who is yet to arrive.

Below we'll take a look at which prospects, both high school signees and transfers, are already on campus, and which are yet to arrive, of those will be on the Gamecocks' 2021 roster.

As was seen last Friday when Washington State transfer Tyrese Ross committed to South Carolina, the Gamecocks are still checking the transfer portal for players who could potentially contribute this season.

But this is the most up-to-date list of the complete incoming class to date...