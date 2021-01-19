 GamecockCentral - The Insider Report - 2022 class recruiting notes
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-19 07:18:23 -0600') }} football Edit

The Insider Report - 2022 class recruiting notes

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- More on a big-time 2022 QB that South Carolina has a previous connection to...is there any substance there?

- The latest on an in-state DB target from the Upstate

- A Palmetto State product heading to junior college to file away for the future

SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

{{ article.author_name }}