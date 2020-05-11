The Insider Report
In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the college football/team/Gamecock recruiting fronts, including:
- Could Carolina offer another in-state prospect in 2021?
- More on an edge rusher prospect that South Carolina's in the lead group for now
- A conversation elated to college football's restart taking place behind the scenes that's probably worth more attention
SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT
Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!