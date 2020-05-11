News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-11 06:43:38 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the college football/team/Gamecock recruiting fronts, including:

- Could Carolina offer another in-state prospect in 2021?

- More on an edge rusher prospect that South Carolina's in the lead group for now

- A conversation elated to college football's restart taking place behind the scenes that's probably worth more attention

SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!

Williams-Brice Stadium South Carolina Gamecocks football
We break down another conversation related to COVID-19 and the college football restart (Montez Aiken/GamecockCentral.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}