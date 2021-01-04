 Gamecock football recruiting: The latest on the transfer portal and numbers
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-04 14:24:46 -0600') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- A refresher on just how many slots are left in the 2021 recruiting class

- Which positions are priorities?

- Which two linebacker prospects from the junior college ranks are we watching closely?

- More on the recruiting impact of new WR coach hire Justin Stepp

- Plus more!

{{ article.author_name }}