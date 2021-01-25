 The Insider Report - latest on Gamecock football and recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-25 07:29:32 -0600') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- More on a JUCO LB target with South Carolina in his final three schools

- What's the latest from inside the program in terms of team vibe? What are we hearing on QB?

- The scoop on transfer DB David Spaulding from someone that knows him well

- A talented TE from Georgia with international roots is someone to watch for the Gamecocks

Bam Scott Gamecock football
JUCO linebacker Bam Scott is a target for Gamecock football
{{ article.author_name }}