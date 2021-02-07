The Insider Report
In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:
- More on a Georgia defensive tackle who's emerged as a priority for the Gamecocks
- Notes on 2022 QB recruiting, including a couple new names to monitor
- Early returns on Torrian Gray's recruiting impact at defensive back, with quotes from two out-of-state prospects he's spoken with recently
- Information on four-star in-state DB Jeadyn Lukus - can the Gamecocks make up ground here?
- Plus more!
SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT
For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.
If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!
If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!