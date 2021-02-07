 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting - The Insider Report
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-07 08:19:01 -0600') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball.

In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- More on a Georgia defensive tackle who's emerged as a priority for the Gamecocks

- Notes on 2022 QB recruiting, including a couple new names to monitor

- Early returns on Torrian Gray's recruiting impact at defensive back, with quotes from two out-of-state prospects he's spoken with recently

- Information on four-star in-state DB Jeadyn Lukus - can the Gamecocks make up ground here?

- Plus more!

South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting
This Georgia defensive tackle has emerged as one to watch for the Gamecock football staff
