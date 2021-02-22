 South Carolina Gamecocks football: First 2022 commitment on way?
In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- Is South Carolina on the verge of a 2022 commitment?

- More on priority 2022 TE target Oscar Delp

- Interesting insight into the Gamecocks' potential pursuit of a Clemson commitment

- The latest returns on Luke Day's running of the strength and conditioning program. What's the progress look like from a cultural - and gains - standpoint?

- Plus more!

Pictured: Hallandale (Florida) DB Anthony Rose
