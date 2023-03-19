Who: #1 South Carolina 33-0 vs. South Florida 27-6. Colonial Life Arena Time/TV: 1:00 on ABC Line: SC -26.5. Total 125.5. History: The Gamecocks and Bulls have not previously met in women’s basketball. South Carolina has a 23-8 all-time record against current American Athletic Conference teams, including this season’s 79-54 win over Memphis on Dec. 3.

Scouting the Bulls

South Florida defeated Marquette on overtime in the first round in one of the better games of the tournament thus far. The Bulls have wins over Alabama, Arkansas, and Texas this season. USF also played Ohio State, NC State, and Michigan and came within single digits in defeat. Forward Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu is a walking double-double and guard Elena Tsineke was one of the best scorers in the AAC. Mendjiadeu is USF's tallest player at 6-foot-4, and she dominated an undersized Marquette team, scoring 22 and grabbing 16 rebounds. She has 23 double-doubles this season, but there are no Aliyah Bostons and Kamilla Cardosos in the AAC. Tsineke is USF's own Greek Freak, hailing from Thessaloniki, Greece. South Florida has players from eight different countries on their roster, Greece, USA, Canada, Finland, Spain, Cameroon, Colombia, and Sweden. Outside Ms. Freak, USF's other guard to watch is Sammie Puisis. The junior from Mason, Ohio, is averaging 15.8 points per game and is the Bulls' best three-point shooter. As you've read previously on GamecockScoop, a few Gamecocks are very familiar with Puisis' game, and backyard pool. Not that it matters much at this point but South Florida is ranked 35th in the NET Rankings. The Bulls also are 10-1 in road games with their loss being to NC State in Raleigh.

A few Gamecock Notes

Already the winningest basketball coach at South Carolina – men’s or women’s – head coach Dawn Staley is vying for her 400th win at the Gamecocks’ helm today. Sunday's game will be the Gamecocks’ seventh this season against a team ranked in at least one of the two main national polls. South Carolina has won its previous six such games by an average of 18.8 points with those opponent scoring 20.2 points per game below their season average. The Gamecocks were not good on Friday against Norfolk State, but the game was never in doubt. Carolina shot 38.9% from the field, 29.4% from three, and 61% from the foul line. The Gamecocks also allowed the Spartan to grab 14 offensive rebounds. “If it wasn't for the way we play defense, (Norfolk State) would've probably given us a lot of trouble given how we shot the ball,” Staley said. “We tried to force things that weren't there, tried to make spectacular plays instead of just simplifying,” she said. “It happened more than once and it was time to let our players know we don't want to give (opponents) opportunities.” While it won't have the pomp and circumstance that Senior Day did, today's game will likely mark the last time that "The Freshies", Olivia Thompson, Laeticia Amihere, Brea Beal, Zia Cooke, and Aliyah Boston, will ever play together at Colonia Life Arena. The group has produced three regular-season Southeastern Conference titles, three league tournament crowns, two Final Fours and last year’s national championship. (Covid cost them a chance to add to their resume in their freshman season). “I think we’ve build such a great bond, ‘The Freshies’ group,” Boston said. “To be on the last go-round with them, it’s just, like, super fun.”

Checking Brackets

As usual, the women's tournament has produced little madness especially compared to the men. Only seven lower seeds won their first round matchup, four of the "upsets" came in 8 v 9 or 7 v 10 matchups. Toledo and Florida Gulf Coast were the only surprise winners knocking off Pac 12 Tournament winner Washington State and Big 12 Tournament winner Iowa State respectfully. No seed higher than 12 won in the first round. In the Greenville 1 regional, Mississippi State was the only the lower seed to advance. Maryland and Arizona meet at 5:30 and the aforementioned Bulldogs will take on shorthanded Notre Dame at 3:30, both games are on Sunday. The USC/USF winner will play the winner of Oklahoma and UCLA, the Sooners and Bruins don't play until 10:00 pm on Monday night. The USC/USF vs. OU/UCLA winner will be played on Saturday in Greenville. Utah and Princeton and LSU and Michigan play Sunday evening. The winners will also head to Greenville although they are in different regions than the Gamecocks. As you probably know by now, the NCAA is only using two sites for regional finals, Greenville and Seattle. The SEC is currently 7-1 in the NCAA Tournament with the loss being Alabama's four point defeat by Baylor. South Carolina, LSU, Mississippi State, Georgia, and Ole Miss are all in action on Sunday.

Prediction: Gamecocks 87-59