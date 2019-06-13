News More News
The latest on four-star DE Desmond Evans

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Rivals100 defensive end Desmond Evans is a familiar target to South Carolina fans, the North Carolina product having visited Columbia multiple times during the recruiting process.

What's the word on Evans' recruitment and upcoming visits? He spoke with GamecockCentral.com to give the very latest.

